Lagos, LEDCo partner to deploy 20,000 smart solar lights

L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Ledco Limited, Otunba AbdulRahman Abiola-Odunowo; Executive Director of LEDCo Limited, Fatimata Abiola-Odunowo at the signing of the 20,000 street lights contract between Ledco Limited and Lagos State Government in Lagos

…Delivers 6MW Solar Power, 24.5MWh Energy Storage

Lagos state government has partnered with LEDCo Limited, a provider of smart energy products and services, to deploy 20,000 units of the latter’s state-of-the-art NightSUN, an all-in-one solar light across the state.

Each NightSUN unit integrates advanced technology, including smart monitoring systems, GPS tracking, and a robust 10-year warranty, ensuring reliability and efficient operation, the company said in a statement signed by Oluwatoyin Jegede, Head, Media Relations, LEDCO Ltd.

In addition, the project will deliver 6MW of renewable solar power and 24.5MWh of energy storage, further enhancing public safety, urban mobility, and the sustainability of Lagos State’s energy infrastructure, while reducing Lagos State’s carbon footprint.

The agreement for the Solar Street Lighting Project was formally signed by Abiodun Ogunleye, Commissioner for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Fatima Abiola-Odunowo, Executive Director (ED) of LEDCo Limited.

Abiola-Odunowo, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards achieving energy-neutral goals, aligning with the THEMES agenda of the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which prioritises sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

She said: "This partnership exemplifies LEDCo's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supporting Lagos State's leadership in innovative urban infrastructure.

“Our firm promises to deliver world-class energy solutions that drive innovation, sustainability, and economic development.

“This transformative project builds on LEDCo’s long-standing partnership with Lagos State, which began in 2018. Over the years, LEDCo has supported the government’s energy-neutral ambitions through the deployment of innovative energy efficiency solutions.

“By deploying cutting-edge technology and renewable energy solutions, we are paving the way for a cleaner and more energy-efficient future and also further solidify Lagos State’s position as a leader in sustainable urban transformation, setting a benchmark for cities across Africa and beyond.”

The ED noted that the solar street lighting project represented a bold step forward in Lagos State’s efforts towards integrating renewable energy into its critical infrastructure and pledged LEDCo’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions.

LEDCo Limited is an organisation focused on the provision of SMART energy products and services. The company offers technically advanced, energy-efficient, and effective LED light products for all applications on the market.

