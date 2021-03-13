The Perfect Rooftop for a Night with the Girls

On the budding street of Lekki’s Admiralty way, lies Atmosphere Rooftop, a beautiful space that combines the benefits of a lounge with the contemporary aesthetic of a high-end restaurant.

Set on the rooftop of Lennox Mall, Atmosphere leaves you breathing in the cool, fresh Lagos air as you clink glasses with your best gals.

On arrival, you are welcomed by two outrageously crucial elements; a Covid-19 safety compliant environment and a whimsical green garden maze that not only builds anticipation for the rest of your journey but provides the perfect setting for a quick group selfie photoshoot with the girls, especially when the sun is out.

At the end of the maze, Atmosphere presents various seating options; Firstly, an enclosed indoor space with glass walls, which gives you a sense of exclusivity if your hang out is a bit more private like an engagement dinner or birthday celebration. Your second option is the outdoor seating area which not only allows for the perfect sun-kissed photographs but is also equipped with foldable umbrellas for when the sun is more a menace than a blessing.

At nighttime, sitting outdoors makes you privy to a view of the night’s sky, with golden lights hanging across the entirety of the space, giving off a fairyland-inspired ambiance that allows you to cozy up to your evening adventures. While the general décor at Atmosphere Rooftop is well thought out, there seems to be especially more detail with the selection of tiles and mix of colors used to design the bar –which probably is the longest bar in Lagos.

The culinary offerings available at Atmosphere will leave you stuffed and exceptionally happy, with menu items ranging from traditional favorites like the Abula that reminds you of your grandmother’s cooking to the Braised Lamb shank, a continental delicacy paired with smoothly mashed potatoes and a carrot puree. Atmosphere’s Menu incorporates dishes by Nigeria’s leading chefs to bring you an array of globally inspired dishes that leave your tastebuds gasping for more, like the Imoteda’s bowl. A creation by Chef Imoteda, of perfectly cooked Fennel seed rice topped with chicken, sausage, charred onions, and a spicy roasted sauce, which also comes in a seafood variant.

If you’re really into seafood, the menu also has you covered, with a breaded calamari appetizer paired with a honey and ginger dipping sauce. You can also fill up on prawns tossed in a spicy herb sauce with your choice of a Side.

Another must-try is the Atmosphere platter; a shareable platter or as we like to call it, “a basket of goodness” which has a tantalizing combination of beef empanadas, calamari, chicken wings, sweet potato fries, yam fries, and a local favorite – peppered goat meat. Think you’ve had your best wings in Lagos? Think again. Atmosphere gives you the choice of juicy crispy, BBQ, honey mustard, or peppered wings.

For our ladies who love to lunch on a bright Saturday, you can have the perfect cheat day with the Atmosphere burger, two juicy beef patties stacked with cheese, garlic aioli, and slaw in a freshly baked bread bun and your choice of French fries, yam fries or sweet potato fries.

Nothing completes a meal like hearing the pleasant crack when your spoon hits a creme brulee and Atmosphere doesn’t sleep on that. If you want to round up your meal with something less foreign, you can order the freshly baked, satisfyingly gooey, deep dish chocolate cookie crowned with a vanilla ice cream scoop.

An outing with your friends didn’t happen if the photographs aren’t flawless and stacking up those likes on the Gram, from when you walk in till your cocktails are downed and everyone is erupting in full laughter, Atmosphere promises a wildly satisfying experience.