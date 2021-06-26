To be a Doctor or a Musician? – A Review of Kingsley Obom-Egbulem’s When Fishes Climb Trees

Book Title: When Fishes Climb Trees: The Making of a Miserable Adult

Author: Kingsley Obom-Egbulem

Year of Publication: 2018

Number of Pages: 155

Category: Parenting

When a book opens with the poem “Let’s Start Living”, you know it would likely lead you into a process of thinking or questioning. Although many readers would likely skip that opening poem, it sets the tone for what to expect in the book, When Fishes Climb Trees. Teens counsellor and parenting coach, Kingsley Obom-Egbulem, attempts—in mere 155 pages—to tackle the real reasons some adults are unhappy.

Published when life is harder for many young people When Fishes Climb Trees takes the reader through stories that recount the author’s conversations with teenagers as well as with parents and teachers. The stories are relatable and are about the manner in which parents impose a particular career on their children, thus rendering the child completely unhappy. The book earned its keep with these stories.

In one story, a love for music over medicine leads to conflict between father and son and a counsellor wants to save the day. The author provides other examples – including references to celebrities like Dr. Alban and Dr. Sid – but they all lead to the same pathway: “Imagine putting up with a business or career you don’t love.” The beauty of this book is that it shows you the problem.

Obom-Egbulem is seen educating the reader about how parents should be flexible and willing to adjust in the decision-making and the general career path their children choose to pursue. This is not wrong but his descriptions seem angry and authoritative.

The author notes parents should discuss their children’s dreams, fantasies and aspirations with them. Obom-Egbulem doesn’t get under the reader’s skin here but helps the reader understand the importance of communicating with their children. Although some readers who yearn to get tips on how to communicate with their children might meet with an obstacle.

There are many adults with mouthwatering jobs who have given up on their dreams, are unable to figure what happiness means to them and are far from living a fulfilled life, the book seems to argue. Perhaps, the author has to say this, but life is not always a walk in the park and moreover who says you can’t pursue your dreams after 40 or even 50?

While the topics treated in the book are often not talked about in this part of the world, Obom-Egbulem’s When Fishes Climb Trees lends an interesting and debatable material for discussion in face-to-face meetings with parents.

When Fishes Climb Trees may not be for those who don’t have kids yet or don’t plan to at all but it can be a good reminder to always follow your dreams because after all, you can be happy. And perhaps most important, it reminds us that we’re not here to exist but to live. What better way to live to the fullest and enjoy each day!

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree