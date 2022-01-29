There is No Such Thing as a Secret-A Review of Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s Never Marry a Writer

Title: Never Marry a Writer

Author: Tolu’ A. Akinyemi

Publisher: The Roaring Lion Newcastle

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 80

Category: Poetry

Never Marry a Writer is Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s seventh poetry collection, divided into three sections and containing over fifty poems on a variety of intriguing topics. The poems in this collection, on the other hand, that reflect on the power of words are the ones that stick with you the most.

As you read the book, you’ll notice Akinyemi’s fingerprints all over the place, as he is a poet with a lot of empathy. He leaves an indelible impression on the reader as if his emotions are transferred from his body to yours and you become solely sympathetic.

The author has a finger on the pulse of all things emotional, personal, and universal, whether he’s writing about the writer’s raw experiences, what it means to have sleepless nights or toxic relationships. These poems have the potential to serve as a wake-up call for everyone to begin consciously selecting the words they speak.

Dear God, don’t close heaven’s gate on me. / Hearken to my heartfelt cry. / Let me in like Auntie Nkechi/ who gatecrashed my wedding party without an invite. The poems are peppered with wit.

Never Marry a writer if your mouth is a running tap overflowing with expletives. / A writer’s ink will flow ceaselessly, like a leaking pipe. The author has always been direct and comfortable in his uncomplicated approach, yet to another reader, it all sounds too tranquil.

Abuse is a theme that appears in a sad moment of Akinyemi’s collection, and it is this one that reaches into the heart of a man who is attempting to break free from an abusive relationship.

The cup of grief is like dark coffee-/ everyday dark and sour, leaving a bitter taste. / Life won’t always go as planned/ This reality, so bitter to chew. Akinyemi provides readers with something to think about.

Everyone will have a ‘yes’ moment, whether they are attempting to succeed against the odds in a foreign land, a student who dislikes school, or a person who is weakened by the cares of life. Some lines will elicit a resounding ‘YES!’ from the reader, while others will necessitate considerable effort on the reader’s part to comprehend.

Akinyemi’s collection is undeniably hopeful, with its simplicity and real-life reminiscences.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organization and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events, and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree