The Glittering Trap -A Review of Layemi O-I’s The Lagos Love Journals The Lekki Bride

Title: The Lagos Love Journals-The Lekki Bride

Author: Layemi O-I

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 289

Category: Fiction

Who wouldn’t dream of marrying into an elite family, especially when you’re from a modest background? But as this book reminds us, not all that glitters is gold. When it comes to wealthy families, the glitz and glamour often come with a fair share of complications. The Ayo-Kessington family is no exception.

Layemi O-I’s *The Lagos Love Journals: The Lekki Bride* is a captivating dive into romance, chaos, and the often-overlooked challenges of marrying into an affluent circle.

Right from its engaging blurb, the book sets the stage for a thrilling journey that is equal parts drama and heartwarming romance. It’s an irresistible treat for hopeless romantics and fans of light-hearted love stories.

For Lagos residents, the book offers a dose of familiarity, with its vivid portrayal of the city’s Lekki lifestyle and larger-than-life characters. The story plunges straight into drama, hooking readers with its chaotic and vibrant world from the first few pages.

The author doesn’t hold back in capturing the essence of Lagos high society, making it relatable to those who have lived—or dreamt of living—in this bustling, dramatic environment.

The story kicks off with a character who is both intimidating and unforgettable, setting the tone for the realities of marrying into elite families. The drama escalates with the entrance of “The Duchess,” whose presence dominates every scene she’s in. Each of her appearances is a moment of palpable tension, making you almost forget you’re reading fiction. Layemi O-I’s writing is so vivid and immersive that you can’t help but visualize the scenes playing out like a movie.

At its core, the book revolves around a young couple grappling with marital issues and buried secrets. These characters feel strikingly real, with traits and scenarios that might remind you of people you know. For some readers, the narrative is so relatable that it feels as if the author has been privy to their personal stories.

The themes of the book are rich and layered: blackmail, lies, betrayal, wickedness, and even a touch of emotional stress. While the constant cycle of conflict and resolution keeps the suspense alive, it might feel overwhelming for some readers. Just when you think the trouble has ended, another twist is waiting, ensuring you’re on the edge of your seat until the very last page.

Layemi O-I balances the tension with moments of humor, lightening the narrative and giving readers a chance to breathe. Her use of flashbacks is masterful, adding depth and intrigue to the story without disrupting its flow. The writing is smooth, sweet, and thoroughly engaging—so much so that many readers could finish the book in a single sitting.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the book is its unpredictability. Whenever you think you’ve figured out the storyline, Layemi O-I veers in an unexpected direction, keeping you guessing and eager to see what happens next.

By the time you close the book, you might find yourself asking a profound question: Is marrying into a wealthy and popular family really worth it, given all the turmoil it brings? The author paints a vivid picture of both the allure and the trials of such a life, leaving readers with plenty to think about.

Layemi O-I’s flair for romance and drama shines through, and her storytelling has a cinematic quality that makes *The Lekki Bride* feel like a blockbuster romantic drama. If you’re a fan of cheesy romance, heartfelt moments, and light, entertaining reads, this book is an absolute must-read. And with more treasures waiting in the series, now is the perfect time to dive into *The Lagos Love Journals*.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the

Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

