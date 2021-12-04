Signs You Don’t Have Emotional Intelligence – A Review of Enahoro Okhae’s Thriving with Emotional Intelligence

Title: Thriving with Emotional Intelligence

Author: Enahoro Okhae

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 156

Category: Self Help

Consider how many times you have felt misunderstood or unable to understand the emotions of others. Were you surprised by how many people were offended by your remarks, and did you think they were overly sensitive? Do you sometimes find it difficult to accept criticism? The vast majority of people, do. What about emotional outbursts? Do you remember anything that happened? You would, without a doubt, have lost some friends. You may lack emotional intelligence; however, there are steps you can take to improve your emotional intelligence, as detailed in Enahoro Okhae’s book Thriving with Emotional Intelligence.

After only a few pages, the title, introduction, and style of the book all hinted at a fantastic read. The book flows well from point to point and chapter to chapter as you become engrossed in the incredibly practical advice. The author has gained extensive real-world experience to make recommendations to readers for navigating their most important relationships.

Okhae immediately put us to work, challenging us to recognize our feelings and moods as they arise, and you may find yourself up late at night doing some soul-searching as a result of this book. Furthermore, because Okhae wants his readers to understand that managing one’s emotions can be an uncomfortable and self-conscious process at times, the book can be difficult to read. On the other hand, the author has a lot of experience explaining things simply, which makes the book enjoyable to read.

Read also: What to know about 5G spectrum licence

The ten critical areas of life in which to apply emotional intelligence, as detailed in Okhae’s Thriving with Emotional Intelligence, make for an occasionally repetitive read, as each chapter introduces a new symptom associated with the inability to control emotions. The reader’s attention is also kidnapped until the situation – and how to deal with each feeling – is explained.

The author emphasizes the importance of learning to manage your emotions intelligently on numerous occasions. The more you know, the easier it is to communicate with others and get along with them. This is true for a large number of employees at work.

We discover that people with higher levels of emotional intelligence are less stressed and have higher levels of life satisfaction and happiness. You’ll want to dog-ear and highlight every page of this book.

The emotional intelligence network website, which is included in the book and provides free tools to help you thrive in difficult times, is one of the most useful parts of the book.

The rest of the book is advice on how to make a personal commitment to change a behavior and then practice those new habits regularly. Emotional Intelligence Thriving is a powerful reminder that life is only responsive to action.

People who want to be more empathetic toward others and use that skill to improve all aspects of their daily lives, as well as those seeking solutions to emotional excesses like anger, worry, and emotional detachment, will benefit the most from the book.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree