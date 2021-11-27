Never Expected Turns – A Review of Toyin Seth-Ogungbemi and Stephen Makun’s Chip off the Old Block

Title: Chip off the Old Block

Authors: Toyin Seth-Ogungbemi & Stephen Makun

Year of Publication: 2017

Number of Pages: 99

Category: Short Stories

If you’re born to a writer, it’s almost a given that you’ll be a writer as well. While not every writer’s child will follow in their parent’s footsteps and become a writer, some writers have succeeded in instilling a love of their craft in their children. Stephen Makun and his daughter Toyin Seth-Ogungbemi co-wrote the short story collection “Chip off the Old Block.”

Makun and Seth-Ogungbemi effectively explore fear, pain, vengeance, gender, family, and, most importantly, a story about how courage can play a critical role in staying on track when everything appears to be working against you in the book. Some stories are only a few pages long, while others span multiple chapters. The authors’ voices and styles, on the other hand, are distinct. Stephen Makun is a creative writing master, and his daughter Toyin Seth-Ogungbemi brings extraordinary experiences to life.

The majority of the stories are a lighthearted way to learn about important sociological issues. “Between Two Worlds” by Toyin Seth-Ogungbemi depicts a young man who is smitten by a modest woman with limited education. Sure, the plot is predictable, and the book will not keep you on the edge of your seat, heart-pounding, or blood pumping in the way you might expect. However, the book does provide an opportunity to discuss why some Africans still regard the birth of male children as a source of pride and honor, whereas the birth of female children is regarded as a failure and is not adequately educated.

Makun’s characters are adventurous, daring, and dark, whereas Seth- Ogungbemi’s characters are dreamers, anxious, and bold, but they are far more likely to have been encountered by readers at whatever level they occupy. All of the characters undergo significant transformations as they face various challenges, with some shining in unexpected ways.

Toyin Seth’s Ogungbemi writing is simple, whereas Stephen Makun’s stories are told in beautiful sentences. At the same time, she’s both romantic and terrifying. The reader may be reading about a happy scene in a happy home one minute and then be caught off guard when the tone shifts to something sadder on the next page before the chapter ends. Chip off the Old Block has a plethora of lessons to remember in addition to the numerous emotional twists and turns thrown at the reader.

This is a book that is heavily reliant on hope, and it was made clear in the book that even a sliver of hope can help a person get through the most difficult of times.

Chip off the Old Block is a great book to read at the beach, on a plane, or right before bedtime.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organization and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events, and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree