Make money by teaching online-A review of Emeka Nobis’s Bank Alert

Title: Bank Alert

Author: Emeka Nobis

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 127

Category: Personal Development

Online learning is not on its way; it has already arrived. As a result of emerging technologies, being physically present in a training session is no longer the only way to learn. The future is changing at a rapid pace, and the key is to adapt rather than resist. The message in Emeka Nobis’ book “Bank Alert” is that we should start packaging and selling the knowledge we’ve gathered on a topic online.

The title of this book makes a bold claim, which it then fulfills. The book provides a crash course on how to get started creating an online course based on your area of expertise. And if you’re familiar with Emeka Nobis, you’ll know he’s a master at distilling information.

Reading this book was a pleasure because of Nobis’s excellent writing skills. The author offers several real-life examples, success stories, and responses to the course creator’s concerns. Bank Alert encourages us to try out new things.

Almost anyone with an internet connection and a laptop or phone may begin teaching whatever they wish. You will learn how to: Select the best subject for your online course, as well as the required software. Nobis gives you a well-thought-out action plan that must be implemented.

What is the most challenging aspect? Determining how to sell an online course in such a way that people will buy it. Nobis knows how to promote a course that keeps people coming back year after year.

Bank Alert is for everyone, unlike Stephanie obi’s book “Knowledge is the New Gold” which is geared toward helping women commercialize their knowledge.

In the book, Nobis couldn’t get enough of his eyes and how much ladies adore them. Aside from that, everything in the book is perfect.

The time has come for us to demonstrate our authority to the world by declaring that we are experts on a particular subject. And some make a living doing just that.

This book is for people who have little to no experience creating and teaching an online course, and it is a huge help in moving forward in life.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial