Are you interested in acquiring a bank in Africa? -A Review of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s Leaving the Tarmac

Title: Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa

Author: Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 217

Category: Personal Development

Isn’t it intriguing how specific childhood memories tend to persist in our minds as we mature? These experiences can either evoke fear or serve as sources of inspiration, and that’s precisely what shaped Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s life, influencing the path that led him to his current position.

Read also: Book festival promotes literacy, cultural awareness among Nigerian youngsters

Referred to as the most compelling narrative of business triumph originating from Africa, your anticipation intensifies as you delve into his book ‘Leaving the Tarmac,’ expecting something exceptional, and the book unquestionably lives up to those expectations.

While reading, you’ll discern the connection between the book’s title and this particular childhood event. Despite the author’s efforts to portray his background as humble, it becomes apparent that he had a privileged upbringing. Nevertheless, even with a fortunate start in life, the ownership of a bank can ultimately be attributed to a distressing childhood experience.

He recounts his journey, starting from the inception of his career in the banking sector to the acquisition of his own bank in partnership. Although acquiring a bank at the age of 36 might seem like a remarkable achievement, Aig makes it look like a smooth and straightforward endeavor.

The author alludes to several renowned figures in the banking industry, offering readers valuable insights into the history of Nigerian banks. As you progress in reading, you’ll discern that the author may have grappled with a touch of regret when he left his job to embark on his entrepreneurial journey. However, you’ll also recognize that his entrepreneurial spirit was too resolute to be repressed.

The book uncovers the challenges and tribulations faced by both the author and his bank, alongside their achievements. It also delves into a diverse array of subjects, including the bank’s core principles, its workforce, customer satisfaction, corporate governance, risk management, strategies for differentiating your brand from competitors, and the significance of cultivating friendships and partnerships.

Regarding any rumors that may have circulated about his bank, the book provides a platform for him to convey his perspective on the subject. Additionally, you can discern the author’s concerns as he navigated through challenging periods.

Although Aig may have appeared as a figure of exceptional prowess, he candidly acknowledged that his intense work ethic took a toll on his health, rendering the author genuine and his narrative more relatable. He demonstrated exceptional transparency, even delving into how his demanding lifestyle affected his role as a father.

As you approach the concluding chapters of the book, you’ll likely come to the realization that the author surpassed certain successful African entrepreneurs in his willingness to openly share his experiences and overcome obstacles.

Read also: Why picture books develop children’s mental creativity best

Without a doubt, this book will serve as an invaluable source of inspiration for aspiring young entrepreneurs in Africa.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial