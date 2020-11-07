How to Grow a Business Successfully in Nigeria – A Review of Nnamdi Ezeigbo’s Entrepreneurship the Slot Way

Book Title: Entrepreneurship the Slot Way: Succeeding in a Tough Business Environment

Author: Nnamdi Ezeigbo

Published by: Storyteller Services

Year of Publication: 2018

Number of Pages: 199

Category: Entrepreneurship

Not everyone is meant to own a business but a lot of young people today in Nigeria are entrepreneurs largely because they have nothing else to do.

If there was a 9-to-5 job for everyone, many entrepreneurs would be doing something else. The reason is not far-fetched: entrepreneurs face endless challenges while building their business in Nigeria’s tough business environment.

Entrepreneurship can be difficult but successful Nigerian entrepreneur Nnamdi Ezeigbo believes entrepreneurship is more than just starting a business and making money. He explains how to grow a business successfully in the Nigerian marketplace in his book, Entrepreneurship the Slot Way.

At once a memoir and a self-help book, it motivates youths to take on entrepreneurship and navigate their way as budding entrepreneurs in a developing society like ours.

Unsurprising, Ezeigbo shares his personal journey to success as an entrepreneur and the challenges he faced along the way. Not having dreamt of becoming an entrepreneur, the frustration of not finding his dream job in an oil company drove him to repair computers.

From being a computer repair technician, he is today the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Slot Systems Limited, an indigenous telecommunications and IT company which boasts of over 60 outlets nationwide, over 500 staff and an online store that serves customers everywhere.

The book’s three parts define entrepreneurship, teach the difference between an entrepreneur from a businessman; then they recommend principles and strategies to build a business, and present steps to making your business sustainable.

Never claiming a “right or wrong” way, Ezeigbo also shares the solution for succeeding in business the SLOT (Solution, Learning/Leadership, Opportunities and Technology) way.

Ezeigbo does not shy away from the challenges of doing business in Nigeria, whose peculiarities must be remembered to avert failure.

His words of advice are premised on his entrepreneurial journey in Nigeria which spans two decades.

Jewelled with simple yet practical business lessons, Entrepreneurship the Slot Way shares rare, untold secrets of most successful Nigerian businesses which many would otherwise not share because it could jeopardise their business.

Overall, this enlightening read reminds you that creating value, listening to your target market, building your competence as well as openness to learning and innovation are important in business growth.

Ezeigbo advises business-minded people to enrol in a business school if they can afford it and should stop wasting time complaining about the deep suffering of the country.

Entrepreneurship the Slot Way is straight-to-the point and introspective and never stops advising budding entrepreneurs to follow their strengths and not their passion as one might not be good at what he is passionate about.

Its realistic and optimistic tone deepens it focus on the essence of value and jobs creation to the end of transforming the Nigerian economy and eradicating unemployment and poverty.

Entrepreneurship the Slot Way a good choice for anyone interested in knowing what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

About the reviewer



Titilade Oyemade is a business execute in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Socials: @tiipree