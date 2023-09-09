Being black does not make one lesser -A review of Tolu A. Akinyemi’s Black Inferior

When you think of the colour black, what is the first thing that springs to mind for you?

Some people are drawn to the colour black because it gives them the impression of being mysterious and alluring. Tolu A. Akinyemi, on the other hand, investigates racism and its impacts on black people since some believe that the very mention of this colour elicits notions of racism and colourism.

In the thought-provoking title “Black Inferior,” the author dives into the sensitive topic of racism, which has long been a source of heated discussion and strong reactions.

Akinyemi has made a touching choice in this collection, which is different from how he usually writes.

Usually, he dedicates his work to his loved family. With a heartfelt gesture, he decided to dedicate this work to the collective spirit of all black people, honouring both those who have died and those who are still changing the world. This choice says a lot about the deep themes and messages in his work.

He demonstrates his skill at persuading others to think and act once more, but this time he is also upset and occasionally raises his voice. His message, which comes out as being very passionate, is about the unfair treatment of people of African origin. The author, on the other hand, continually assures his black readers that they are valuable.

Akinyemi may have had personal experience with racism, which is required for an author to write in-depth about it in a book, or he may have done extensive research on the subject.

Sometimes, you can feel Akinyemi’s rage as he addresses those who mock the message of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ anthem. He never denies the difficulties that black people face.

In ‘Police Brutality,’ you can see how the cops pretend to be friends but are actually enemies: Police Brutality parades in matching colours of pain and anguish/ They say the police is your friend, / but the ending hashtags-/ the aftermath of police brutality-/ sang a familiar tune, sorrow. / A two-headed snake with piercing stings/ has the subterfuge identity of a poisoned chalice.

As a non-black reader, you may feel sad or empathic when reading this collection, or you may think the author is exaggerating some of the events. However, as a person of African origin, it may trigger painful memories.

The poem “Black and Beautiful” serves as a reminder to black individuals who may question their own beauty: Glorify your shade of Black/ Revel in its beauty. / Don’t you forget / that you’re Black and Beautiful?

You can see that these racial concerns affect people of all ages and sexes. Everyone from the young girl who is ashamed of her dark hair to the young man who is targeted by police for no apparent reason.

The second half of the book, however, saw a shift in tone, presumably to ease the strain on the reader.

Upon reaching the conclusion of the book, it becomes evident that Akinyemi’s poetry collection serves as a significant contribution to the continuous battle against racism.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women’s conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial