An Eye-opening Look into Africa’s Problems – A Review of Chinedum Akiti-Diego’s The Call

Title: The Call

Authors: Chinedum Akiti-Diego

Publisher: Teitl & Lambs Publishing

Year of Publication: 2017

Number of Pages: 175

Category: Fiction

What would happen if Africans led the way in the determination of Africa’s future? Or if we play a more significant role in the economic development of our various countries? What if every citizen is actively involved in activities to improve the quality of lives in their communities? What if citizens and the government work together in governing the nation? And why do we just sit, watch and do nothing? These endless stream of questions flow to no end in the fictional The Call.

Chinedum Akiti-Diego’s novel, The Call, offers an interesting delve into significant challenges confronting Africa. Inspired by the perennial problems that have affected Nigeria over the years, though fictional, the novel’s themes and questions remain relevant even now.

Read also: John Mozie Co highlights importance of conflict resolution in new book

The protagonist, Kwesi, begins an intense rebellion against his wife by insisting on a relocation back to his country of heritage, which is notorious for levels of safety and security. Kwesi feels frustrated by her refusal to conform and her rigid adherence to his plan made him unrelenting.

And then the reader is introduced to Affia, their daughter. She is troubled by her parents’ constant arguments and shouting matches. With her days spent on wondering if her parents would get a divorce, the chapter prepares readers for the trouble ahead.

The book offers many themes worthy of discussion, and asides from the glaring themes of the book, The Call opens the door for debates on many economic issues, including militancy and criminality as a catalyst to kidnapping in some states. Akiti-Diego makes an obvious exaggeration, for emphasis on terrorism. But it seems the chapters don’t really flow as you read.

All of The Call’s characters round, as they go through a great change when they face different challenges. Throughout the novel, we see Kwesi’s internal struggles increase and become more obvious than before. Perhaps the most surprising element in the book is that some other characters shine when no one expects. Not giving up on his dreams is what Kwesi wanted from Jidem all along. Affia is released to the outside world but no longer feels anger for her attackers. Her spirit pulled them through the darkest moments.

Akiti-Diego describes a strong economic scene and this is certainly to stir the interest of the reader. Few pages doped out plans for building a better nation despite the harsh reality in Africa. The author writes with love and passion so rare, so visible you could see and touch it.

The banters of some other characters make the book more exciting and keep the readers on their toes all through the story. Then, we meet Ikimione the activist and see arguments to no end wherever he and another character deal with ethnic stereotyping.

Akiti-Diego’s dislike of a country’s citizen who speaks ill of the government is apparent in the book. The Call emphasises on playing positive roles in the society because the government alone cannot fix any country. The author may be suggesting here that citizens should stop complaining and start doing something about it instead.

In all, The Call novel skillfully brings light to some of the deeper problems in Africa that need solutions. Akiti-Diego’s novel believes we can transform our nation.

The book is a required reading for young Africans; its final chapter would inspire hope in our youths for a better future for our nation.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree