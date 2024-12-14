A Tale of Intrigue, Learning, and Unexpected Blessings-A Review of Mai Nasara’s The Missing Clock

Title: The Missing Clock

Author: Mai Nasara

Year of Publication: 2011

Number of Pages: 96

Category: Children’s Book

Mai Nasara’s The Missing Clock captivates readers from the very first page with a writing style that immediately draws you in. The main character is introduced with intrigue, creating a suspenseful atmosphere that compels you to keep reading.

The book is rich in educational content, offering insights into agriculture, farming, literature, history, business, technology, and even Pidgin English. It also portrays the naivety of children in a charming way, making the book both enlightening and engaging.

Nasara’s descriptive writing ignites your imagination, vividly bringing scenes and details to life. The story is so engrossing that it holds your full attention, keeping distractions at bay as you delve into its pages.

Dramatic moments abound, leaving readers surprised and exclaiming out loud in reaction, while moments of humor lighten the mood, ensuring that readers will find themselves laughing along the way.

Woven throughout the book are valuable lessons on the importance of patience, avoiding assumptions, and not giving in to suspicion. These themes add depth to the story, with meaningful takeaways for both young and adult readers. For adults, the book is a reminder that wisdom can come from anyone, even a young person, encouraging an open-minded approach to learning.

Though young readers might occasionally need a dictionary or Google for certain words, the creative chapter titles and beautiful illustrations make the experience even more enjoyable.

The questions at the end are a fantastic addition, making the book ideal for classroom or group discussions. They encourage deeper reflection and active participation, and provide plenty of opportunities for class and group activities.

By the end of the story, you’ll learn a powerful lesson—that some disappointments can turn into unexpected blessings—leaving you with a heartwarming and insightful conclusion.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

