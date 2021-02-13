A 50 Year Love Affair- A Review of Tosin Olukuade’s Son of my Parents

Book Title: Son of my Parents

Author: Tosin Olukuade

Year of Publication: 2016

Number of Pages: 158

Category: Non-Fiction

True love is hard work, a choice made every day to put someone else before yourself. It’s no wonder that so many relationships end these days! 50 years of committed marriage and lasting love is exceptionally rare and something worth celebrating in this day and age of failed marriages.

It is not surprising that, Tosin Olukuade, author of the book Son of my Parents head down memory lane to reminisce about the love story of his parents, Solomon Adebayo and Rebecca Modupe Olukuade.

Based on his relationship with his parents whose single powerful flame inspired everyone they touched, the story is told through anecdotes, honest dialogue and golden moments. Son of my Parents shows how a child’s perception of the marriage his parents have created is the key to his ultimate well-being.

Olukuade takes us into the very real world of his parents’ life, stretching from their childhood to the present day. The book covers a multitude of topics, including relationships with family and friends, how they met, getting married, to photos, tributes, places, ideals and the unexpected loss of his father’s vision and eye sight; It’s truly a piece of history!

Talking to both parents, Olukuade learns a lot about patience, compromise and resilience. As his mother stands by her husband during his sight loss, one can’t help but feel inspired by Solomon and Rebecca Olukuade’s true love for each other.

The story is told in brief and divided into eleven (11) chapters and where the book manages to be unique and interesting is in the jumping around in time, from past to present and back again.

Spending half a century in love with one person is no easy task but readers are left feeling brave and ready to devote themselves to true love that comes their way.

Olukuade has presented an eye-opening and highly readable book – one that offers illuminating insight for couples (engaged, married, or somewhere on the way) in this happily ever after book.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree