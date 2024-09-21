Wura, returns 23 September for a riveting season finale

Showmax has just released the trailer for the third and final season of its Nigerian Original telenovela, Wura, which premieres Monday, 23 September 2024 with two episodes each week.

In the trailer for Season 3, the story picks up right where it left off with all of Iperindo buzzing in preparation for Tumi and Jeje’s wedding. However, unforeseen circumstances arise, threatening their union, including ghosts from both their pasts. Meanwhile, Wura’s carefully constructed empire begins to crumble, as her enemies are fast closing in and ready to strike.

The award-winning drama returns with thrilling plotlines, plunging viewers into the gripping world of Wura, where power, betrayal and dark secrets collide in the most thrilling series finale yet.

“The finale is packed with compelling plots and intricate character developments that will leave fans in awe,” says showrunner Rogers Ofime.

“The entire production team has given their all, and I can confidently say that this season will deliver breathtaking performances that will linger in the minds of viewers long after the credits roll,” he added.

In Season 1 of Wura, viewers were introduced to the powerful yet ruthless Wura-Amoo Adeleke, the unyielding CEO of Frontline Gold Mine.

As she navigates the challenges of leading her mining empire in Iperindo, Osun State, Wura stops at nothing to protect her legacy, often crossing ethical lines and making enemies along the way.

The gripping narrative unfolded in Season 2 around her complex relationships, particularly with her family, and the dark secrets that threaten to unravel her carefully constructed world. With dramatic twists and intense confrontations, the first two seasons captivated audiences by revealing the lengths Wura would go to to maintain her power, setting the stage for an even more explosive third season.

Since its premiere in 2023, the series has ranked as the most-watched title on Showmax in Nigeria with a devoted cult following.

Wura continues to receive industry nods, having scooped nominations for the lead actress, Scarlet Gomez, in 2023 for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie, or TV Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) and for Acting at the 17th edition of The Future Awards Africa Awards. At the 2024 AMVCAs, the title was nominated in the Best Writing TV Series and Best Scripted Series categories, while it won Best Web Series at the 2024 Gage Awards.

Season 3 will continue to showcase the outstanding performances of Scarlet Gomez, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Martha Ehinome, Ray Adeka, Ego Ihenacho, Lanre Adediwura, Iremide Adeoye, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Toluwani George and other talented cast members. The upcoming episodes promise to deliver more drama, suspense, and unexpected twists that fans have come to love.