Winning With Service: How customer care drives business success amid economic challenges

Customers are the heartbeat of any successful business. Their satisfaction goes beyond mere transactions—it’s about building lasting relationships.

Studies show that companies with excellent customer service retain 89% of their customers, compared to 33% for those with poor service. This highlights the critical role customer care plays in not just keeping customers, but also driving business growth.

Furthermore, investing in superior customer service is not just good practice, it’s essential. Research from Zendesk shows that 73% of consumers will switch to a competitor after multiple negative experiences.

It is within this context that the 2024 CFC Hangout Summit, themed “Winning with Service,” was organized by the Customer Focused Company (CFC). The summit highlighted innovative strategies and best practices for exceeding customer expectations while enhancing profitability. Industry experts shared insights on the importance of customer care in times of economic uncertainty, especially in Nigeria, where businesses face significant challenges.

Addressing attendees, Ope Wemi-Jones, founder and managing partner of CFC, emphasized the need for businesses to embrace customer service as a core strategy. “It’s a privilege to be here, surrounded by passionate professionals and business leaders who understand that customer service is key to survival in today’s market. As we celebrate the fifth year of the summit, it’s clear that winning with service is no longer a choice but a necessity,” Wemi-Jones stated.

Reflecting on the summit’s journey, Wemi-Jones recalled the early days during the COVID-19 pandemic when CFC hosted virtual summits to navigate economic turbulence. “We started this during a global crisis, and now, in 2024, we are hosting our first physical event, a testament to resilience and the vital role customer service plays in thriving during tough times.”

Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade & Investment, reinforced this message. In her keynote, she highlighted how customer-centric companies are better positioned to withstand economic challenges. “When organizations deeply understand and cater to customer needs, they win, even in turbulent times,” Ambrose-Medebem said.

She added that while price wars might seem attractive to businesses struggling in a declining economy, focusing on superior service can set a company apart. “Cutting prices may draw short-term gains, but only those who enhance service quality will build long-lasting customer loyalty.”

The summit’s discussions underscored the fact that businesses willing to invest in customer care not only survive but thrive, creating value for both their customers and themselves. As Nigeria continues to navigate economic uncertainty, exceptional service will be a key differentiator for businesses striving to succeed.

