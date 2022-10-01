Wind Flowers: Latest creation from the stable of creed fragrances

Beyond just wearing perfumes to smell a certain way, many have realized that people are no longer only addressed by the way they dress but also the way they smell.

Certain perfumes could make you feel some level of comfort, confidence and even self-pride. They inspire strength and much more. One such is the ‘Wind Flowers’.

As the name connotes, Wind Flowers’ is a Floral, Fresh, Amber Fragrance inspired by the strength and grace of modern femininity created by Master perfumer, Olivier Creed.

Established in 1760 by James Creed, The House of Creed is recognized as the master of niche Luxury Fragrance. Hand-crafting fragrances of distinction, elegance, and originality, every Creed fragrance is an alchemy of the finest, rarest, natural ingredients.

Windflowers, the newest release from The House of Creed is inspired by the unique combination of the grace and strength of a dancer’s flowing movement through the wind in the air.

Master Perfumer Olivier Creed created this sparkling fruity floral fragrance with magical undertones reminiscent of light, woody nougat. Inspired by the confidence and femininity of the modern woman, the weight and shape of the bottle suggest a timelessness and a precious sculptural object.

Wind Flowers comes in a really pretty glass bottle with a silver ribbon bow tied at the neck, the bottle shape is timeless and is different from the usual Creed fragrance bottles.

The fragrance has alluring notes that are Floral and fresh, it opens with sweet jasmine, wrapped around the zesty scent of Tunisian orange blossom and softened by a fresh and fruity peach note, a powerful heart of delicate jasmine flower, tuberose petals, and a soft rose extract that adds depth and texture to this fragrance, while a warm flurry of sandalwood is twisted around a haze of iris and musk.

A vibrant note of orange blossom and creamy praline offsets this dusky floral scent; bringing to life this luminous fragrance for her.

The tone of the evening was spontaneous, fluid, and sophisticated. WIND FLOWERS was brought to life by a beautiful selection of guests, stunning floral artistry, striking art installations, dance performances, a soloist and art animations.

Speaking about the perfume, Olivier, celebrated French perfumer and owner of The House of Creed, said;

“There’s a really big contrast in such a short space of time and you have to emote that very quickly to the audience. Scent puts me right in that time and place. It hits me harder than any costume or accessory.”

He continues, “The Wind Flowers bottle has been designed to evoke the confidence and femininity of the modern woman. The weight and shape of the bottle suggests a timelessness and a precious sculptural object. The engraved plume and silver bow are a nod to Creed’s prestigious heritage.”

Wind Flowers is exclusively available at Montaigne Place.