WILAN Global’s National Head Girl Confab: Shaping the next generation of female leaders

In contemporary society, the significance of women leaders extends beyond mere representation. Women leaders are reshaping the future, bringing unique perspectives, innovative approaches, and transformative leadership styles to the forefront.

Their roles are instrumental in driving social change, fostering inclusive growth, and addressing global challenges.

The Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) recently successfully hosted its annual National Head Girl Conference, a transformative event designed to equip young female leaders in secondary schools across Nigeria with the skills they need to become future leaders and decision-makers in society.

Hosted in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, this year’s conference welcomed over 120 young girls and boys from more than 40 secondary schools across Nigeria, accompanied by their teachers and guardians. The event proved to be an inspiring platform for young women to develop leadership skills, connect with peers, and learn from established women leaders.

“At WILAN, we believe that investing in the next generation of female leaders is crucial for building a more equitable and prosperous society,” said Abosede George-Ogan, Founder of WILAN Global.

“The National Head Girl Conference offers these young women a unique opportunity to grow, network, and gain invaluable insights from accomplished leaders.”

The conference featured a range of activities, including compelling keynote addresses, and panel sessions featuring influential women leaders discussing how to navigate their current leadership roles with resilience and the key values every effective leader should possess.

Keynote speaker Iroghama Ogbeifun, CEO of Starz Investments Company Limited, emphasized the importance of representation for inspiring young girls. She stated, “Representation is crucial for motivating and empowering young girls. This event is vital for both the girls and the boys present, as it initiates the conversation about gender equality and the importance of male allyship.

The energy in the room was electric for the grand finale of the National Head Girl Competition. The competition which called for Head Girls to apply and present innovative solutions to pressing social issues in their communities had 70+ applications from all six geopolitical zones in the country.

The top five finalists presented their projects, competing for the grand prize of N1,000,000, and Haddiyah Onono Mohammad, current Head Girl of Government Science Technical College Abuja, emerged as the winner at the end of the event. Runner-ups also received cash prizes and exciting gifts to support the implementation of their innovative ideas.

Under the theme “Girls’ Vision for the Future: Young Voices, Big Impact,” the 2024 edition emphasised the importance of amplifying the voices of young girls, encouraging their vision for the future as they tow their leadership journeys.

Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) Global is a nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting women in leadership by providing them with valuable resources, essential tools, and a supportive network. WILAN’s vision is to inspire a shift to gender-balanced leadership across all levels of political, economic, and public life.

