Why there is a growing awareness, acceptance of natural hair – Bello

When Titiolami Bello noticed her hair thinning after years of harsh treatments, she decided to embrace her natural hair and help others do the same.

She founded OriLifestyle which is at the forefront of a shift in Nigeria, encouraging people to celebrate their natural beauty and challenging outdated beauty standards.

In this interview with BD weekender,

she opens up about her journey and the current state of the hair care industry in Nigeria compared to the broader African market.

You said your journey started with a deeply personal experience. How did you emotionally navigate the shock of discovering your hair thinning, and what personal growth came from that challenge?

My journey began with a personal crisis. In 2015, I discovered the devastating effects of years of harsh hair treatments. The shock of seeing my thinning hair and receding hairline was a turning point. But this personal challenge ignited a deeper awareness.

I realised that my experience was shared by countless women who had been conditioned to believe that their natural hair was inferior. This societal pressure, especially evident in Nigeria with the early introduction of weaves and relaxers, is deeply troubling. I was determined to reclaim my hair and inspire others to do the same. By embracing my natural texture, I found a sense of empowerment and beauty. OriLifestyle was born from this personal transformation and a desire to challenge harmful beauty standards.

How do you perceive the current state of the hair care industry in Nigeria compared to the broader African market?

The Nigerian hair care industry is experiencing a remarkable paradigm shift. There’s a growing awareness and acceptance of natural hair and a vibrant market for products tailored to diverse hair textures. However, challenges persist, such as access to quality ingredients, addressing misinformation about natural hair and proper education on hair care. When compared to the broader African market, Nigeria is a significant player due to our population, I mean this is the largest black nation on the planet and we have incredible techniques and skills to manage our hair. I believe that by understanding the specific needs of Nigerian consumers, and fostering innovation, we can position Nigeria as a leader in the African hair care industry.

Many young people in Nigeria face pressure to conform to certain beauty standards. How can they begin to embrace their individuality in a society that often celebrates uniformity?

For decades I dealt with the narrative that European hair textures are superior. We don’t even realise that this messaging is penetrating our pysche but it is.

From being told as young girls to wear low cut to school because it is easier, to not being able to wear our own hair in the work place. Many will shiver at the thought of wearing their own hair on their wedding day, on their graduation and other important occasions.

This is a mindset that has been deeply ingrained in the consciousness of many Africans. In Nigeria, you see kids using weaves or relaxed hair that is damaging their scalp.

Overcoming this perception requires more than products or setting a trend on natural hair; it necessitates a cultural and psychological shift. Some saloons charge more money to treat natural hair in Nigeria, Imagine that. We’ve had to confront misconceptions about natural hair being less accepted in corporate settings, used as a symbol to describe poverty, or difficult to manage. Some even say their natural hair makes them feel scruffy. It’s been a journey of re-education, celebrating the diversity of African hair, and proving that natural hair can be beautiful, versatile, and professionally acceptable. Now, we see brides using their natural hair on their wedding day, we see CEOs rocking their hair to work. We aren’t there yet but we are well on the way.

How do you think the Nigerian hair care industry can benefit from the projected growth in the broader African market, which is expected to reach USD 11.10 billion in 2024?

Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa with a large population of young people, who are vibrant and in tune with global trends. If we take advantage of these, Nigerian-owned brands can strengthen their positions to compete with African and international markets, increase exports, create jobs and contribute to the economic development of this country.

However, support for small businesses needs to be there. Our people are resourceful, they are super smart and willing to learn and grow but this must be met by support for the sector too. Sadly many sectors complain about lack of access to funding for businesses and hair entrepreneurs say the same. Also, collaboration with other sectors can foster knowledge sharing, collective bargaining power, and a unified front in the global market.

Finally, we also have to support and recognise great home grown entrepreneurs who are doing great things in this space.

What innovative hair care products and trends are you seeing gain popularity among Nigerian consumers?

A few months ago we launched a hair cleansing pad that can be used to clean your scalp while you are in braids or twists. Instead of washing your hair with shampoo you pick each pre-soaked pad and use it to clean your scalp. This pad has a Salicylic acid and Witch-hazel base and is designed for use on the face. It helps to keep breakouts at bay and improves skin texture. This is one of our most innovative product till date and is proving to be a game changer in both scalp and face care. Unfortunately when it comes to trends we are doing too much to our hair and it’s damaging. I have seen ankle length braids and I’m praying it does not become bigger because it’s damaging to the scalp, it’s a hazard for movement and the hair strand is being forced to cope with so much weight. It’s concerning.

How important is visual representation in promoting self-love and acceptance of natural hair in Nigeria?

It is exceedingly important, especially for young people who can be impressionable. When diverse women with beautiful, healthy natural hair are part of advertising campaigns or entertainment activities, it combats the negative stereotypes against Afro-textured hair. Seeing is believing and when your psyche is captured, it affects your lifestyle. In addition, a collective effort from natural hair product owners, government policies and the media influences perception, reception and acceptance. For instance, if you are being sanctioned in a professional environment for having your natural hair or you are referred to as looking razz for it, It does something to the mind. In the movies, when a woman goes through an extreme makeover, her hair changes to a weave. Sometimes these stereotypes are subtle sometimes they are very overt. To eradicate this problem takes a collective effort.

Looking ahead, what are your goals for your brands and the Nigerian hair care industry in the next five years?

My goal to grow to become a global brand. And for Nigeria, I’d love more of us in this space to forget about competing with each other, but instead collaborate and advocate for the acceptance of our hair. We can all win.