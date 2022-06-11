What you never knew about Dora Akunyili – A review of Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr’s I Am Because We Are

Title: I Am Because We Are

Author: Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr

Publisher: Safari Books

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 388

Category: Memoir

Dora Akunyili was an extraordinary woman who lived a life that was certainly full of fascinating experiences; however, she will always be known as the Iron Lady because of her perseverance. Her work as director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is well known. However, behind the scenes, she dealt with a large number of other personal issues. In the book titled “I Am Because We Are,” Dora Akunyili’s daughter reveals the truth about her famous mother, and in the process, sheds light on some of her accomplishments that are not as well-known and her weaknesses.

A memoir, but with an autobiographical feel to it. I Am Because We Are is not only beautifully organized, but it is also unflinchingly truthful and makes no attempt to hide its genuineness. The author of the book, Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr, takes the reader on a journey through the life of Dora Akunyili, beginning with Dora’s childhood and continuing all the way through to her adulthood. While doing so, it is difficult to determine whether Chidiogo or her mother is the voice behind the words in the book. This is primarily due to the fact that Chidiogo has a lovely and sincere way of constructing sentences, in addition to the fact that you feel an extreme degree of empathy toward the character. But it has been said that the audiobook version of “I Am Because We Are” is even more enjoyable to listen to than reading the book itself because it is read by Chidiogo.

When Dora Akunyili is first presented to us, it would appear as though we were completely unaware of who she is prior to this point. In spite of the fact that this book may give the impression that it is depressing at first glance, it is in fact an extremely motivational read.

The events that take place in this book are so extensive that it would be possible to write an entire series of books that are based solely on this one book if one chose to do so. This book includes a look back at Dora Akunyili’s grandmother’s influence on her life, the civil war, a description of her time as NAFDAC’s director general, the dangers she and her family faced as a result of her work, as well as the reasons she chose politics, and the importance of never compromising one’s ideals. The author writes about extraordinary events in ordinary ways.

Each chapter was preceded by an African proverb, which served to captivate the reader’s attention and pique their interest in the material that was to follow. Despite the fact that the news of Dora Akunyili’s husband’s extramarital affairs may come as a shock to some people, it is clear that the couple had a strong affection for one another.

Chidiogo explores her complex relationship with her mother in this book, which is both heartfelt and devoid of sentimentality. And by the time you get to the last few pages, you will understand the value of memories.

The author is open about her mother’s illness and the circumstances that led to her death. Appointments, questions, fears, feelings, ways to deal with them, the constant fight to stay alive, and so on came next.

Readers will shed tears as they read about Dora Akunyili’s illness, and the ending was just as heartbreaking as expected. But in the end, this book has become a tribute to a woman who gave everything she had, a woman who clung to life until the very end. You will have the ability to dry the few tears that came and be reminded of how much more valuable a good name is than riches.

This book is unlike anything you’ve read about Nigerians because it’s so authentic.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial