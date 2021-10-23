What Should You Do If You Don’t Like Selling? – A Review of Lady Theresa’s Sell without Selling

Title: Sell Without Selling

Author: Lady Theresa

Publisher: Pholar Studios

Year of Publication: 2019

Number of Pages: 89

Category: Self-Help

To be honest, many of us dislike selling because it makes us feel bad about ourselves. We dislike approaching strangers out of the blue and would rather do any other business-related task than sell. We understand what it’s like to be interrupted by salespeople making unsolicited offers. Why would we want to be as obnoxious or aggressive as one of those salespeople? Furthermore, we believe that the ability to sell is not innate in everyone.

The author, Lady Theresa, speaks out against this and thinks it’s ridiculous, but she shows how we’re all salespeople because we communicate.

The intriguing book title was probably chosen to entice readers to pick up Lady Theresa’s Sell Without Selling. She writes for employees who want to meet their sales targets with minimal effort. In this quick inspirational read, the author uses personal stories to provide an enlightening approach to sales.

According to the book, humans spend a significant amount of their time persuading, influencing, and convincing others to make a change. In addition, the book discusses the importance of selling in today’s society, as well as which tactics work and which don’t.

As you read through it, you’ll notice how simple all of the suggestions are. They are simple to understand and would be simple to put into practice. Lady Theresa’s words and thoughts may inspire you to become one of your team’s top-selling salespeople.

Reading Lady Theresa’s book was similar to listening to a lecture in class, except instead of dismissing the lecture as boring and irrelevant, you pick out the key points to jot down in your notes. However, if you believe in yourself, it will be easier for you to follow the advice.

Yes, when it comes to selling, our personalities do matter. However, regardless of whether a person is more extroverted or introverted, your ego can stymie your sales success, and this book is a good place to start fighting your ego and possibly being liberated to achieve the sales goal you’ve set out to achieve.

The author gets a little preachy in one chapter about valuing your customers because they are the foundation of any business and will help you grow in a variety of ways. Lady Theresa, on the other hand, overlooks techniques for identifying, dealing with or avoiding difficult, angry, or emotional clients.

In the book, the author compares “Traditional Marketing” and “Online Marketing” side by side, making it easy to determine which camp you belong to.

Sell Without Selling challenges you to consider how to persuade someone to do something you want, how to convert strangers into customers, and how to increase sales and orders. More importantly, you must ensure future repeat sales. However, including many detailed and interesting personal sales stories to inspire readers would have made this a better, more practical read.

The book is a quick and enjoyable read that you will pick up to learn some new tricks for increasing sales for your business.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree