What drives me everyday is the challenge of translating vision into something tangible, impactful – Cardoso

Ola Cardoso is a Nigerian cinematographer, creative director and music video director best known for his works on the films: The Blood Covenant, Banana Island Ghost and Breathe of Life, which won the AMVCA 2024 for Best Movie. He is also the founder of Film Bank Production, a cinematography and production company in Nigeria.

In this interview, Cardoso tells his cinematic journey, experience shooting Breath of Life, new projects and more.

The name Ola Cardoso rings a bell in the entertainment industry. Can you take us through your journey in the sector?

I’m a filmmaker and creative visionary with a deep passion for storytelling. I’ve spent years bringing stories to life through film, working both behind the camera and in production to shape narratives that resonate with audiences. My journey in the industry has been one of constant learning, collaboration, and pushing creative boundaries. I’m always eager to take on new projects that challenge conventions and allow me to explore fresh perspectives. Whether I’m directing, producing, or collaborating with other creatives, my goal is always to deliver work that’s meaningful, impactful, and inspiring.

You have worked on major films like The God Calling, Banana Island Ghost, and Breath of Life. What inspired you to become a cinematographer and creative director?

For me, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything. I’ve been fascinated by how stories, visuals, and emotions come together to create something powerful. Growing up, I was deeply inspired by the way films could move people, change perspectives, and connect on a human level. The ability to shape these stories visually is what drew me into cinematography and creative direction.

Working on projects like The God Calling, Banana Island Ghost, and Breath of Life allowed me to explore that creative process on a deeper level. Each of these films pushed me to think about how visual elements can evoke emotion and amplify the story. Ultimately, it’s the challenge of translating a vision into something tangible and impactful that drives me every day. I wanted to be part of something that goes beyond entertainment—to create art that lingers with people long after the credits roll. That’s what inspires me.

How did your journey into Nollywood start ?

My journey into Nollywood was a mix of passion, timing, and the right opportunities. It all began when Akinola Bakare gave me my first Nollywood gig as the second camera operator on Before 30. That project was a pivotal moment for me—it not only allowed me to get my hands dirty in the industry but also opened doors to some amazing relationships.

Though before 30, I met brilliant minds behind Nemsia Studios, BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunu, who have since become more than collaborators—they’re family now. Working with them on various projects has been a continuous learning experience, helping me refine my craft and push boundaries in storytelling.

Nollywood has been a journey of growth, resilience, and endless creativity for me, and I’m grateful for every step that’s brought me to where I am today.

How did your experience working on these blockbuster films shape your career trajectory? Which of the movies is dear to your heart and why?

Working on blockbuster films like The God Calling, Banana Island Ghost, and Breath of Life has been transformative for my career. Each project challenged me to grow in different ways—from understanding the intricacies of large-scale productions to collaborating with diverse creative teams. These experiences helped sharpen my skills, not just technically, but in leadership and storytelling. They’ve also expanded my vision of what’s possible in filmmaking.

Of all the films, Breath of Life holds a special place in my heart. It’s a deeply personal project for me because it resonates with themes I truly believe in—hope, resilience, and the human spirit. The process of bringing that story to life was both challenging and rewarding, and it allowed me to push my creative boundaries in ways I hadn’t before. Breath of Life is more than just a film to me; it’s a reflection of the kind of stories I want to continue telling.

What challenges did you face when starting Film Bank Production, and how did you overcome them?

Starting Film Bank Production came with its fair share of challenges, like any entrepreneurial venture. One of the biggest hurdles was establishing a name in such a competitive industry. Nollywood is fast-paced, and breaking through with a new production company required not only proving our creative capabilities but also building trust within the industry.

Financing was another challenge. At the start, securing funding for projects was tough, especially as a new production house. We had to be strategic, making sure our first few projects were not only impactful but also commercially viable to attract investors and build credibility.

Another major challenge was assembling the right team. Filmmaking is a collaborative effort, and I knew that the success of Film Bank would rely on having passionate, skilled individuals who shared my vision. I was fortunate to connect with talented people who brought their best to the table.

We overcame these challenges by staying persistent, producing quality work, and staying true to our mission of telling compelling stories. With each project, we built stronger relationships, gained more visibility, and gradually established Film Bank Production as a trusted name in the industry. It’s been a journey, but one that I’m proud of.

Breath of Life won the AMVCA 2024 for Best Movie. How did you approach the project, and what do you think made it stand out?

Winning the AMVCA 2024 for Best Movie with Breath of Life was an incredible honour. From the very beginning, I approached the project with a deep sense of purpose. I knew that the story we were telling—centred around hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit—was something special. It wasn’t just about creating another film; it was about creating something that could touch lives and resonate with people on a profound level.

What made Breath of Life stand out, I believe, was the authenticity behind the storytelling. Every aspect, from the script to the cinematography, was crafted to feel genuine and impactful. We put a lot of focus on building emotional connections between the characters and the audience, and that involved a deep collaboration with the entire creative team. The performances, the score, and even the visual tone all worked together to enhance the story’s core message.

I also think the film stood out because we weren’t afraid to push boundaries. We took risks—whether it was in the narrative structure, the visual aesthetics, or how we portrayed certain emotions. The team poured their heart and soul into this project, and I think that’s what ultimately connected with audiences and made Breath of Life such a powerful experience.

Do you feel Breath Of Life should have earned you an AMVCA?

Honestly, the success of Breath of Life and winning Best Movie at the AMVCA is a huge accomplishment in itself, and that’s what matters most to me. Filmmaking is a collaborative art, and while individual recognition is always appreciated, it’s really the collective effort that brings a story to life.

I poured my heart into the project, as did the entire cast and crew, and seeing the film resonate with people and receive such high recognition is deeply fulfilling. Awards are a great validation, but the real reward for me is the impact the film had on audiences and how it’s been able to inspire conversations and emotions. So, whether or not I earned an individual AMVCA, I’m incredibly proud of what we created together with Breath of Life.

In your opinion, what does the future hold for female filmmakers in Nollywood?

The future for female filmmakers in Nollywood looks promising and vibrant. I prefer not to use terms like ‘female director’ or ‘female cinematographer’ because, much like we don’t specify ‘female doctors’ or ‘female lawyers,’ the focus should be on the craft rather than gender. Women in Nollywood are increasingly breaking barriers, showcasing exceptional talent, and contributing to the industry’s growth. The future holds exciting possibilities for equal recognition and continued impact.

Your latest project, My Pikin Dey Lagos, is generating a lot of buzz. What drew you to this film, and what was your vision for it as the director?

My Pikin Dey Lagos holds a special place in my heart, both personally and professionally. The story deeply resonates with me because it reflects a real-life experience I’ve had.

I was drawn to this film because it allows me to explore and convey the challenges and successes of pursuing dreams in the face of harsh urban realities. The logline, ‘A 28-year-old dreamer leaves his ailing mother in their village to chase stardom in Lagos, only to face the harsh realities of the big city,’ captures the essence of the struggles many dreamers encounter.

As the director, my goal was to authentically depict the protagonist’s emotional and physical journey. I aimed to highlight the contrast between the hopeful dreams of Lagos and the often difficult realities of city life. By blending intimate, character-focused scenes with the broader, sometimes harsh urban environment, I sought to create a narrative that is both deeply personal and widely relatable. The film is a reflection of resilience, the pursuit of dreams, and the sacrifices involved. It mirrors my own experiences and those of many others who have ventured beyond their familiar surroundings to chase their aspirations.

How important is formal education versus hands-on experience in filmmaking?

Both formal education and hands-on experience are crucial in filmmaking, but they serve different purposes. Formal education provides foundational knowledge and theory, offering a structured understanding of film techniques and industry standards. Hands-on experience, however, is essential for practical skills and real-world problem-solving. Combining both allows for a well-rounded approach, blending academic insights with practical application to create compelling and polished work.

Can you define your style?

My style is deeply rooted in realism. I focus on capturing authentic, raw moments that reflect true emotions and experiences. Whether through cinematography or storytelling, I aim to present stories that feel genuine and relatable, immersing the audience in the real-life complexities of the characters and their environments.