Weekender reviews

THE SHAWDOW STRAYS (2024)

If you are searching for an amazing action packed movie to watch this weekend then search no further as this will be worth your while, they gave us pure action from start to finish, that at some point I became tired of it, as it became quiet unrealistic, how can one person finish almost 100 men and still remain standing without a single scratch, at the tail end of the movie I almost gave up on the outrageous performance, but it was good and it make me laugh. So agent 13 as she was called was sent on a mission where she took down everyone but almost got caught because she became too emotional about saving an innocent woman who was at the scene of a suicide mission. She was asked to take a mission and lie low after that mission almost went bad, but instead of agent 13 to rest and pipe low, she decided to buy another little guys problem whose mother was brutally killed, agent 13 decided to find the boy and track all the bad boys down one after the other, little did she know that the main bad guy she wanted out was a prospective governorship candidate, his death brought more issues. Well do go check out the movie and see how it all ended for her and the bad guys. The 144m action, crime movie was directed by Timo Tjahanto, they featured actors like Aurora Ribero, Hana Prinantina, Taskya Namya, Andri Mashadi Trinugraha, Nobuyuki Suzuki, Agra Piliang, Kristo Immanuel, Daniel Ekaputra and many more.

HIJACK 93 (2024)

Looking for a simple nice Nollywood movie to check out this weekend, then you might want to try this out, there have being loads of mixed feelings about this movie and the buzz is making it trend, most people feel like the producers could have done better in making it look real, I guess it was just there for me. The movie toom us down memory lane to 1993, telling us what transpired. They were four young boys who boarded the plane with the outerior motive of highjacking the plane in order to make some outrageous demands from the government which were almost impossible to meeting, after highjacking a plance with over a 100 passengers who were to go from Lagos to Abuja, only to find themselves enroute to Germany, they had to land in Niger when they ran out of fuel to move any further. You will need to go check out the movie to find out if there were any causalities and if the bad guys were caught. The 86m nollywood, African, thriller, drama, based on real life, social issues, was directed by Robert O. Peters, they featured actors like Sharon Ooja,Nancy Isime, Idia Aisen, Jemima Osunde, John Dumelo, Efa Iwara, Bob Manuel and many more.

DONT MOVE (2024)

For those of you horror, thriller movie lovers you might want to jump on this brand new movie, it took me a while to decide to watch it and yet I still haven’t completed it, but I just had to bring you the review as the movie has being trending. Iris was a young woman who was going through a lot and in the process of trying to healing she meets a serial killer who injects her with a terrible substance that will leave her paralysed, to save her life she must run, fight and hide properly in a place safe before her body shuts down, you can go check the movie to see if she makes it out alive. The 92m horror, thriller movie was directed by Brain Netto, Adam Schindler, they featured actors like Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Daniel Francis, Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw, Moray Treadwell, Dylan Beam etc.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

