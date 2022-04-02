We won’t know until we get there – A review of Chimamanda Adichie’s Notes on Grief

Title: Notes on Grief

Author: Chimamanda Adichie

Publisher: Narrative Landscape Press

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 88

Category: Memoir

When someone you love passes away, it can be extremely difficult to deal with the loss. At times, the pain of losing a close friend or family member can be unbearable. Shock, rage, guilt, and even deep sadness are all possible emotions.

Chimamanda Adichie, the author of The Purple Hibiscus and Americanah, among other works, wrote Notes on Grief after her father died. Her writings, which are collected in the book, are a collection of reflections. Soon after beginning the book, you will realize that you are not alone in your struggle to navigate this strange new world of grief.

In Notes on Grief, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie explores questions and tries to understand a world that no longer makes sense to her. She doesn’t understand how her father could have been snatched from her by death. At times, Adichie finds solace or inspiration in remembering how close she and her late father were. Other times, she is a mess of emotions and thoughts.

She opens up about her anguish and her ongoing journey down a road that no one, including herself, wants to travel down. Even though her thoughts were unguarded and vulnerable, the author is not ashamed of how she is feeling. When Adichie wrote, the reader could sense her raw emotions. You may shed many tears even though you do not know or have met Adichie’s father. This is because you may have felt the same emotions as Adichie when a close relative or friend died.

She and her siblings have a long list of responsibilities to complete before their father is laid to rest in the country’s southeastern region, and Adichie is perplexed as to why there are so many intricate details to be adhered to when burying the dead. Following her husband’s death, Adichie’s mother is subjected to several rituals, including having her hair shaved, which Adichie finds upsetting.

Immediately following the death of Adichie’s father, she is faced with a cascade of additional losses to contend with. Sadly, she had no way of knowing that her mother would pass away shortly after writing this memoir about her father’s death. The book, despite its short length, is a worthwhile read that will force you to put the book down and reflect on certain passages.

This book is not intended to be a resource for coping with grief. Notes on Grief is a wonderful resource if you’ve recently experienced the loss of a loved one and are looking for comfort. To be reminded that you are not alone on this journey is reassuring.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial