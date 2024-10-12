‘We want people to feel empowered to embrace their natural hair’

Uchenna Ezenna, Orange Group Media and Communications Director has said the company wants people to feel empowered to embrace their natural hair and take pride in styling their hair.

He made this comment following its ‘My Afro Style’ campaign launched on ‘World Afro Day.’

The ‘My Afro Style’ social media campaign celebrates healthy Afro-textured hair by encouraging individuals to share their unique Afro hairstyles on social media, helping to build an inspired community around the beauty of natural hair.

Ezenna said styling of the natural hair can be done beautifully with the help of its newly launched hair cream, Hana Hair Cream.

The innovative fast-moving consumer goods leader, Orange Group, launched Hana Hair Cream—a portable, affordable hair cream for all hair types.

According to him, Hana Hair Cream is enriched with the nourishment of coconut oil and formulated to keep hair healthy and radiant.

This lightweight, pocket-friendly product comes in a convenient sachet and is scented, ensuring the hair smells as good as it looks. It is perfect for all hair types and textures, making it the ideal solution for anyone looking to embrace their natural hair.

According to Ezenna, “At Orange Group, we are committed to innovation across all our product lines, and Hana Hair Cream is a testament to that. It’s a product that meets the needs of our diverse consumer base.”

“Hana Hair Cream is enriched with ingredients perfect even for tight-curled hair like Afro. Afro-textured hair, characterized by its tight curls and unique structure, is significantly more prone to breakage than straighter hair types.

“In fact, studies show that this type of hair can break approximately 10 times faster during combing, with the high curliness contributing to internal stress points that increase fragility. The coconut oil in Hana Hair Cream offers the perfect solution by providing essential moisture and making combing easier, reducing the likelihood of breakage.”

He said Hana Hair Cream is available in hair salons and stores nationwide.

Share