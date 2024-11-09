We strive to be beacon of hope, catalyst for change in Nigeria – Achiugo

Nnanna Achiugo the newly installed third President of the Rotary Club of Greenfield, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos has reaffirmed commitment in making the NGO a beacon of hope and catalyst of change in Nigeria.

Achiugo who succeeded Cynthia Uchenna Ekwueme said the club’s core missions are the promotion of peace and commitment to humanitarian interventions and community services.

He pledged to aggressively pursue the missions during his tenure.

Speaking during his investiture held at the Envogue centre, Okota, Achiugo said, “Our roles as Rotarians are more important than ever, let us commit to being Ambassadors of peace in our community. Let us organise dialogues, workshops, and initiatives that promote understanding, tolerance and conflict resolution thereby creating an environment where everyone feels safe, respected and valued.

“Our club has always been a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose”, Achiugo said.

Describing service projects as the heart and soul of the Rotary Club of Greenfield, the new Rotary President stressed that “they are the manifestations of our commitment to making the world a better place”

Continuing, Achiugo urged members to at all times think creatively and ambitiously with the aim not just to complete projects but to transform lives with passion and innovation in the spirit of the club’s theme ” The MAGIC OF ROTARY.

His words: “Empowering some members of our community, organising health camps, supporting schools should be our paramount goal. Every dollar donated to the Rotary Club Foundation represents hope, opportunity and the potential to make a difference”

He charged members to begin the new Rotary with a renewed vigour in upholding the Club’s traditions, navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead and building on the solid foundation of past officers.

In her valedictory speech, Ekwueme said her administration executed several humanitarian projects including free cataract surgeries, renovation of dilapidated blocks of classrooms, and economic empowerment of vulnerable women among others.

The investiture was preceded by humanitarian outreach by members of the Greenfield Rotary Club.

