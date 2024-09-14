Ways to make it through tough times – A review of Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry

Title: The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times

Author: Michelle Obama

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 318

Category: Self-Help

Michelle Obama, widely recognized as the former First Lady of the United States and the spouse of former President Barack Obama, is not just defined by her title. Her latest book, ‘The Light We Carry,’ mirrors her authenticity.

Similar to her earlier memoir ‘Becoming,’ ‘The Light We Carry’ maintains Michelle Obama’s open and candid style when she shares her life experiences, including personal and family moments. Her willingness to unveil her journey, with both achievements and obstacles, makes her a genuine and relatable figure, a trait consistently seen in her writings.

While ‘Becoming’ was a memoir, ‘The Light We Carry’ is categorized as “self-help,” allowing Michelle’s down-to-earth nature to shine once again.

Within the pages of this book, readers are encouraged to explore essential themes like personal growth, resilience during challenging times, the intricacies of race and gender, and the enduring significance of human connections.

Michelle Obama candidly shares life lessons from her journey, addressing trials and experiences, no matter how they affected her self-esteem. For women, this book is a valuable source of advice to return to.

A central theme in ‘The Light We Carry’ stresses the significance of not navigating life in solitude and underscores the value of nurturing friendships. It emphasizes the importance of seeking and accepting help, particularly for female readers, providing comfort and reassurance.

One distinctive aspect of the book is its simplicity in offering advice that may seem commonplace but carries profound importance. Michelle’s humility and honesty in admitting that she doesn’t have all the answers make the book relatable and appealing.

After reading it, you will not only feel motivated but also inspired to be more engaged in life.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social:@tiipreeofficial