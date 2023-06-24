Wande Coal Trace Live performance cements Timelessness status

The air was electric on the night of the 16th of June as Afrobeats sensation, Wande Coal, performed at the Trace Live event at Terra Kulture in Lagos, Nigeria.

The venue was filled to capacity with fans who had been eagerly waiting to see one of their favourite Afrobeats artists in action. It was a night of nostalgia as the crowd reminisced on Wande Coal’s old songs from his “Mushin 2 Mohits” album and recently released Legend or No Legend album to prove his timeless relevance in the Nigerian music space.

WC as he is fondly called was hosted by Trace Live show series in partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters to bring music lovers a live music experience.

Wande Performed alongside a ten-man band shunning out evergreen songs from his debut album Mushin2Mohits which was released years back as well as songs from the Mohits All Stars album and most recently, Legend or No Legend.

Songs including his breakout single, Ololufe, Who Born The Maga, You bad, Pere, Bumper to Bumper, Rotate, Baby Hello, Come My Way and many more were performed to audiences who filled Terra Kulture to the brim.

‘Trace Live with Wande Coal’ was well graced by notable industry stakeholders and media personalities.

Throughout the night, Wande Coal’s vocals remained flawless, as he danced and worked the crowd with his impeccable stage presence. His band also provided excellent musical accompaniment, keeping the energy high throughout the show.

Wande however took a short break during the performance to thank everyone who came out to support him. “I had to come into the industry with a difference and that’s what I think I was able to do,” he said.

Launched in 2003 and originating from an iconic magazine, Trace has grown into an Afro Urban cultural entertainment force with 300 million fans and a mission to empower and uplift young people globally. Trace media, digital, entertainment and education platforms are available in 162 countries and are segment leaders in Africa, Brazil, France, UK, Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

In conclusion, it was a night of pure Afrobeats magic, with Wande Coal reminding everyone why he is regarded as one of the best in the industry. Fans can’t wait to see what he has in store next.