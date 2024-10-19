Vivajets, Ivorian designer, Loza collaborate on new crew outfit at Lagos Fashion Week

Nigerian business aviation firm, Vivajets, is set to unveil a new novel outfit for its crew members.

Created by renowned Ivorian designer, Loza Maleombho, the outfits will be presented at the Lagos Fashion Week, coming up on October 23rd to 27th 2024 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

With a growing fleet, global routes, and an expanding customer base, Vivajets wants to make a bold statement with its brand and appeal to the urbane and stylish.

“The business aviation market continues to grow in Africa despite its perception as a luxury service and Vivajets is positioning as a key player in this space,” said CEO, Chukwuerika Achum.

“At Vivajets, we believe in a future prosperous Africa and the power of business aviation in driving the connectivity required for this prosperity. This is why we continue to push the frontiers of innovation. At the Lagos Fashion Week, we are not only unveiling our new outfits, we are also showcasing the look and feel of the Vivajets experience at the event.”

The designer of the new Vivajets outfit, Loza Maleombho, is a visionary fashion designer from Cote d’Ivoire, who has captivated the global fashion scene with her distinctive approach to design.

“This collaboration is more than a meeting of fashion and luxury travel; it’s an experience that transcends time and space,” said Loza Maleombho, who will be attending the Lagos Fashion Week with models to display the outfits on the runway.

According to Maleombho, LOZA X VIVAJETS is a unique fashion collection inspired by the sublime qualities of the Kinkeliba, an African tree with medicinal properties.

Vivajets offers a range of services including aircraft charter and management, fractional ownership opportunities, and aircraft sales and acquisitions. It is a brand under the Falcon Aerospace Limited group alongside digital booking platform, Charterxe; and charter per seat platform, FlyPJX.

“We are proud of our African heritage and our remarkable growth in the past one year as we drive accessibility and inclusion alongside unparalleled luxury in the business aviation space,” said Chief Operating Officer, Tejumade Salami.

“Join us at the Lagos Fashion Week as we unravel our exciting brand promise in our extraordinary outfits and onsite activities. Visit our centre and you will have a taste of the Vivajets experience,” Salami added.

Share