ValueJet airline started as a vision but has grown remarkable in 2yrs – Majekodunmi

Dapo Majekodunmi, managing director, ValueJet

Omololu Dapo Majekodunmi ValueJet, Managing Director of ValueJet has said that ValueJet which started as a vision to redefine air travelling in Nigeria has grown into something remarkable in two years.

Established on October 10, 2022, and amid the COVID pandemic that dealt a huge blow to the global aviation industry, ValueJet has continued to play a pivotal role in the Nigerian airline industry, positioning itself as the airline of choice to the destinations it serves.

According to Majekodunmi, “What started as a vision to redefine air travelling Nigeria has grown into something truly remarkable- thanks to the trust and support of our passengers, partners and dedicated team”.

He disclosed that in just two years, ValueJet has not only connected people and places but has also committed to elevation the standard of affordable, reliable and customer-centric air travel.

He stated that the carrier’s mission from day one had been to make flying a more enjoyable, seamless experience, adding, “Today, I am proud to say that we have consistently delivered on that promise”.

He reiterated that the special edition of ValueFLER magazine reflects the heart of who they are as an airline, stressing that inside, readers would find insights on one of Nigeria’s most dynamic destinations, Abuja which he said it is their way of encouraging people to explore the beauty and diversity of a great country like Nigeria.

“We are also excited to share exclusive second-anniversary offers, specially designed to show our appreciation for your loyalty and trust in us”.

Majekodunmi noted that beyond the skies, ValueJet remains committed to making a meaningful difference on the ground, further explaining that the carrier’s community and CSR projects continue to create positive impacts and are honoured to be able to give back to the communities that support them.

According to him, we believe in creating a brighter future for all through educational initiatives, youth empowerment, or local partnerships.

Looking back on the past two years, Majekodunmi said he was immensely proud of the milestones they have achieved.

“From our inaugural flight to the launch of new routes and services, each step has brought us close to realizing our vision of becoming Nigeria’s preferred airline. But we couldn’t have done it alone. It is your confidence in us that has fueled our growth and for that, I say a heartfelt thank you.”

As part of its second anniversary as an airline, the company offers 90 passengers free one-way flights to any destinations served by ValueJet.

The carrier offers services to Lagos-Abuja, Lagos-Port-Harcourt, Abuja-Portharcourt, Abuja-Jos.

To qualify for the free flights, passengers simply need to book their flights on October 10 and should you be the lucky passenger to be drawn on the day, the passenger will be given a travel voucher for his next ValueJet flight.

The free flight will be in the same cabin of travel and valid for use by no later than November 30, 2024.

