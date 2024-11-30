Unraveling Secrets and Betrayals – A review of Michael Afenfia’s Rain Can Never Know

Title: Rain Can Never Know

Author: Michael Afenfia

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 316

Category: Fiction

At first glance, the title ‘Rain Can Never Know’ might not immediately draw you in. But for those familiar with Michael Afenfia’s Mechanics of Yenagoa, the author’s reputation for masterful storytelling is enough to make you grab this book without hesitation. And true to form, Afenfia does not disappoint.

This novel sweeps readers into a whirlwind of drama, emotion, and suspense. True to Afenfia’s style, the story keeps you on the edge, delivering an unforgettable reading experience.

The mystery begins to unfold as you connect the title to the central character, Rain. With each page, the layers of this intriguing title—and Rain herself—begin to make sense, drawing you deeper into the story.

The book revolves around themes of love, secrets, betrayal, deceit, wickedness, and even rape—a harrowing reality in many homes. Afenfia doesn’t shy away from tough topics, tackling them with both sensitivity and boldness. The issue of rape, in particular, is highlighted in a way that reflects the alarming indifference and victim-blaming still prevalent in some societies. Through Rain’s journey, Afenfia holds up a mirror to these grim realities, compelling readers to think and reflect.

The emotional rollercoaster begins almost immediately. The betrayal between two close female friends, driven by a man, sets the tone for the rest of the story. Afenfia captures the complexities of human relationships, keeping the reader guessing about the characters’ motives and actions. The suspense builds throughout, and the themes, though intense, are balanced by the simplicity of Afenfia’s writing style, making the book highly engaging.

True to his storytelling approach, Afenfia weaves in flashbacks that feel almost like scenes from a Nollywood movie. These flashbacks are not just decorative; they are integral to understanding the characters and their decisions. They provide context and depth, enriching the narrative and making the book feel almost cinematic.

Despite the chaos and tension in the storyline, Afenfia doesn’t forget to lighten the mood. Subtle moments of humor are sprinkled throughout the book, giving readers a chance to catch their breath before diving back into the drama.

The book evokes a wide range of emotions, from anger and heartbreak to fear and doubt. As you turn the pages, you may find yourself questioning the people in your own life—those closest to you. Can they be trusted? Afenfia’s ability to stir such emotions is a testament to his storytelling. It’s not uncommon to find yourself reading with your jaw dropped in disbelief at some of the twists and turns.

By the end, the book leaves you with valuable lessons. It’s up to you to decide which of these will resonate with you the most and stay with you forever.

Rain Can Never Know is more than just a novel; it’s an experience. It challenges societal norms, unpacks human complexities, and keeps you engaged with its rich storytelling. If you’re reading this with friends or a book club, prepare for passionate debates and hours of discussion. Michael Afenfia has once again proven that his stories are not just entertaining but thought-provoking, making this book a must-read for anyone who loves drama, depth, and heart.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

Share