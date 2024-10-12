Unlocking Potential: Leadership as a catalyst for change in Nigeria

Leadership is crucial for shaping a brighter future, especially in Nigeria, where the youth population is rapidly growing. According to a report from the African Union, Africa’s median age was just 19.8 years in 2020, with 454.5 million people aged between 15 and 34. This demographic holds immense potential for innovation and change, making the need for a new generation of solution-oriented leaders increasingly urgent.

This call to action was at the heart of the 4th Annual Leadership Reboot Summit, hosted by the QHSES Leadership Academy in Lagos recently. Themed “Leadership Beyond Borders,” the summit aimed to inspire young Nigerians to embrace leadership without limitations.

Jamiu Badmus, founder of the QHSES Leadership Academy, emphasized the urgent need for change: “Nigeria is going to be a great nation, whether we like it or not. Over 130 million Nigerians were under multidimensional poverty as of 2022, and that number is rising. But it will change.”

Badmus continued, “Leaders should focus on what we can do to change this country. The little thing you know how to do, do it very well. Together, we are stronger, and we will achieve a lot.” His words resonated deeply, reflecting the collective determination to foster a new breed of leaders.

The event also spotlighted the importance of leadership in times of crisis, with Olubunmi Fabanwo, chairman of the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, citing Lagos’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as a prime example of resilience and strong leadership.

“True leadership emerges in times of adversity,” Fabanwo said. “Lagos, as the epicenter of COVID-19 in Nigeria, showed how leaders must adapt and rally support to overcome challenges.”

Furthermore, several speakers stressed that leadership is not about holding office but about using influence to serve communities. “Leadership is about service,” said Ladi Ajomale, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. “It’s about what you achieve for your community, not what you gain for yourself.”

The event also emphasized the need for youths to see themselves as leaders. “Youth need to realize their potential and take on leadership roles at every level,” said Funmi Adegbola, founder of the Society of Women in Safety, Health, and Environment – Africa (SOWSHE-A). “Each of us has a part to play in leading change.”

Similarly, Enobong Ezekiel, general manager of strategy and transformation at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, urged attendees to adopt a global mindset. “As leaders, we must think beyond local borders,” Ezekiel said. “We need to be prepared for global challenges and opportunities, focusing on innovation and empathy.”

Leaders, she added, must possess emotional intelligence, problem-solving skills, and a readiness to adapt. “You can’t give what you don’t have,” Ezekiel said. “Substance and innovation are essential for leadership that transcends borders.”

The Leadership Reboot Summit also showcased the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, CEO of Nairametrics, highlighting their critical role in Nigeria’s economy. “SMEs must embrace digital transformation to grow and thrive,” Obi-Chukwu said. “Leaders in these sectors need to innovate and connect with their customers in meaningful ways.”

As young leaders look to the future, the Leadership Reboot Summit serves as a vital platform for nurturing their potential. With collaboration and commitment, they can rise to the challenges ahead, fostering a renewed African renaissance that includes all voices.

