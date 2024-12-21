University of Nigeria’s online voting system revolutionizes Alumni participation

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in the development of the institution, has successfully conducted an election online for a representative to the governing council, marking a significant milestone in its democratic processes.

This was made possible by the introduction of an online voting system, championed by Polycarp Emeka Chigbu, the acting Vice-Chancellor, a process which has been hailed as a game-changer, allowing alumni from across the globe to participate in the electoral process.

The University’s Embedded IT Consulting company – D2TP- Direct 2 The Point explained that the online voting system, designed to ensure maximum participation, has been a laudable innovation that bridges geographical divides, disclosing that alumni, regardless of their location, could cast their votes from the comfort of their homes or offices, eliminating the need for physical presence and observed that this has not only increased voter turnout but also provided a seamless and efficient way for alumni to exercise their right to choose their representative.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO, Iheme Nwabueze, said, “The Convocation seat on the governing council is crucial for ensuring that the voices of alumni are represented in the university’s decision-making processes. This seat allows alumni to contribute to policy matters, financial decisions, and property management, aligning with the broader interests of the university community. By electing a representative through this innovative online system, alumni can influence strategic decisions that impact the institution’s future”.

He also said that the adoption of this technology aligns with global trends in e-voting, which prioritize electoral integrity and transparency, noting that the system ensures that each vote is secure and tamper-proof, providing real-time results that reflect the true will of the electorate; remarking that this level of transparency and accountability has instilled confidence among alumni, reinforcing the credibility of the electoral process.

“This election marks the completion of the internal members of the governing council, ensuring that all stakeholders are represented. The University’s embrace of digital solutions reflects its commitment to modernizing its democratic processes. By leveraging technology, the institution has set a precedent for future elections, demonstrating its readiness to adapt to changing times.

“The online voting system has not only facilitated global participation but has also fostered a sense of community among alumni. It has reconnected graduates with their alma mater, allowing them to contribute meaningfully to the institution’s governance. This engagement is expected to strengthen alumni relations and encourage active involvement in university affairs,” Nwabueze further explained.

He also stated that the successful implementation of the online voting system in the University of Nigeria’s election is a testament to the institution’s vision for inclusive and transparent governance.

“As the University continues to evolve and embrace technological advancements, it is poised to remain at the forefront of educational innovation. This pioneering effort serves as a model for other institutions seeking to enhance their electoral processes and engage their global communities more effectively,” he added.

The Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka consists of policy/decision makers of the university who are specifically charged with the responsibility of formulating policies for the general administration of the university. This council, which functions under the provisions of the laws and statutes of the university, collaborates with the university leadership in the running and development of the university.

The membership of the council comprises both internal and external members as provided by the statutes of the Nigerian universities. Members of the Governing Council include: The Pro-Chancellor (Chairman of the Council) who is appointed by the Federal Government to chair council meetings; The Vice Chancellor who is the Chief Executive Officer of the university and who is an ex-officio member of the council; The Deputy Vice Chancellors (Academic and Administrative) who may be members based on the councils composition; A Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that government policies are being implemented in the university;

Chukwuemeka Udoh has recently been elected the Convocation Representative in the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in the online election that was conducted for 24 hours to make it possible for the alumni of the University all over the world who were the verified voters to cast their votes, although being in the different time zones.

