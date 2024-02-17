UK targets 600,000 students from Nigeria, India, others by 2030

It is a universal truism that education is a driving force in the socio-economic development of any country, and many advanced countries such as the United Kingdom (UK) maximises the benefits of good education to boost its economy.

The UK government in the fore of this, has concluded plans to increase the number of international students coming to study in their schools to 600,000 per year by 2030 with focus on Nigeria, India and Vietnam, among others.

A recent report by Hazel Shearing of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) states “The government has a target of 600,000 international students per year studying in the UK by 2030 – with a particular focus on: India, Nigeria, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.”

According to research, education exports play a vital role in supporting the UK economy, hence the government is doing everything and anything possible to attract international students as a means of boosting the UK’s “soft power”, through its reputation and global networking.

A 2023 government’s report estimated one year group of international students would bring £41.9bn in economic benefits through the course of their time in the UK.

“It surpassed its 600,000 target in 2020-21 and 2021-22,” according to the most recent data.

For now, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) data suggests the number of applicants for nursing has fallen, which the Royal College of Nursing warned could leave the national health service (NHS) dangerously understaffed.”

Meanwhile, the number of international students applying to undergraduate courses at UK universities has risen for a second year running.

New data shows 115,730 students from outside the UK applied to start in September, up from 114,910 last year.

This is coming despite tougher government rules to help slash migration. And it follows accusations universities have lowered standards to recruit overseas students, who can be charged far more than UK students.

The number of international applicants remains below the high of 116,110 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Jo Saxton, the UCAS chief executive, “The rise in international-student applications should “not be a cause of concern for prospective domestic students”, because UK applications had also risen in recent years.”

Most international students in the UK study postgraduate courses, such as master’s degrees, but they are not reflected in the new UCAS data.

However, Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, which represents 142 higher-education institutions, welcomed the slight increase of about 0.71 percent but warned it was only a partial picture.

“The overall trend was highly unpredictable, she said, adding: “Universities are currently facing a challenging international-student recruitment landscape.”

The most a student in the UK will pay for a year of undergraduate tuition is £9,250 (about N17,602,750), the exact amount however depends on where they live.

But international students can pay £38,000 (N72,314,00) per year for undergraduate courses and £30,000 (N57,090,000) per year for postgraduate courses.

In England, the tuition-fee cap has risen only once since 2012 – from £9,000 to £9,250 (N17,127,000 to N17,602,750) per year – and universities are worried it is not keeping up with inflation.

The Russell Group, which represents 24 prestigious universities, estimates a fall in the value of student loans and government teaching grants means universities are making up for a £2,500 shortfall per domestic undergraduate student.

Data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency, which represents both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, suggests the number of international-student enrolments grew from 469,160 in the 2017-18 academic year to 679,970 in 2021-22.

The increase has been driven by applications for postgraduate degrees, according to University of Oxford migration research, rather than the undergraduate courses studied by many 18-year-olds in the UK.

However, new rules this year aimed at curbing migration mean international students can no longer bring family members with them unless they are on research courses or have government-funded scholarships.

Speaking on the political implications on the international students restrictions Stern said this, and “ongoing negative rhetoric”, posed a problem for universities.

“Income from international students is no longer providing an additionality that allows us to invest over and above what we would be able to do with just domestic sources of income. Instead of being the cherry on the cake, it is becoming the flour,” she said.

She has previously stressed universities make a loss on teaching UK students – and on research.

Recently a report from the British Council suggested the “post-Covid-19 boom” in international-student numbers would end this year, because of “rising political pressure against migration” and the increasing cost of studying in the UK.

Signs of pressure on universities’ finances are already apparent, with job cuts recently announced at several universities, including the University of Aberdeen, which said it was facing serious financial challenges, and Staffordshire University, which cited a “turbulent student recruitment market at home and abroad.

And strikes over pay and pensions have disrupted university education in recent years across the UK nations.