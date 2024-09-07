ChatGPT, an advanced language model developed by OpenAI, has gained significant traction globally.

According to the CCI Global Consumer Sentiment Survey 2023, Spotify reached a million users in about 150 days, Instagram in around 75 days, and ChatGPT in just five days.

The survey further states that 75% of respondents have used ChatGPT or another AI-driven tool. AI usage is notably high in India, Brazil, and the UAE compared to mature markets.

Consumers have a varied understanding of AI. While many are eager about the technology, some foresee potential issues if it is not implemented correctly.

For lifestyle uses of GenAI, 43% of respondents are excited and 29% are concerned. In the workplace, 70% are excited about GenAI, with 15% expressing concern.

The survey reveals that initial perceptions of AI are more negative than positive

Here are the top 7 countries that use ChatGPT the most

India

India leads the list with 45% of surveyed individuals reporting usage of ChatGPT. This high level of engagement shows the country’s growing interest in artificial intelligence and digital tools. The widespread adoption can be attributed to the increasing integration of AI in various sectors, including education, business, and customer service.

Morocco

In Morocco, 38% of those surveyed use ChatGPT. This notable percentage highlights the country’s enthusiasm for AI technologies. Morocco’s increasing investment in digital infrastructure and technology education is likely driving this usage.

UAE

The UAE ranks third, with 34% of surveyed individuals using ChatGPT. This figure reflects the UAE’s emphasis on technological advancement and innovation. The country’s strategic focus on becoming a leading tech hub in the Middle East has fostered an environment conducive to the adoption of AI tools.

Argentina

Argentina has 32% of surveyed individuals using ChatGPT. This adoption rate signifies a growing interest in AI within the country. Argentina’s expanding digital landscape, combined with a tech-savvy population, facilitates the integration of advanced technologies like ChatGPT.

Brazil

In Brazil, 32% of surveyed individuals use ChatGPT. This usage rate reflects Brazil’s active engagement with digital technologies. The country’s large population and growing tech sector create a significant user base for AI tools.

Indonesia

Indonesia also reports a 32% usage rate of ChatGPT among those surveyed. This figure underscores the increasing relevance of AI in Indonesia. The country’s growing tech industry and digital economy are key factors driving ChatGPT adoption.

South Africa

South Africa rounds out the top seven with 31% of surveyed individuals using ChatGPT. This rate highlights the country’s interest in leveraging AI technologies and its efforts to enhance digital literacy and access to technology are significant factors.

