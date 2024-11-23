The 2024 Social Progress Index (SPI) ranks countries based on their ability to meet essential human needs, provide life-enhancing foundations, and create opportunities for individuals. This index excludes economic factors, instead focusing on areas like healthcare, education, inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

The following countries rank among the highest, offering a strong commitment to social progress, making them ideal destinations for those seeking a better quality of life through policies that prioritise equality and sustainability.

Here are the top 7 best countries for social progress to relocate to

1. Denmark

Denmark tops the Social Progress Index with a score of 90.38. The country offers universal healthcare, free education through university, and a strong welfare system. Denmark leads in sustainability, sourcing over 50% of its energy from wind, and aims for carbon neutrality by 2050. Its low corruption, high public trust, and inclusive policies make it a top destination for skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and students.

2. Norway

With a score of 90.32, Norway ranks second. It offers free healthcare and education, prioritises inclusivity, and derives nearly 100% of its energy from hydropower. Norway has transparent governance, low corruption, and plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Migration pathways include work permits for skilled professionals and options for entrepreneurs.

3. Finland

Finland’s score of 89.96 reflects its strong governance, low corruption, and universal, tax-funded healthcare. Its education system is world-renowned, offering free schooling with a focus on student well-being and equality. Finland is committed to carbon neutrality by 2035 and offers work visas for skilled professionals, especially in tech and engineering.

4. Iceland

Iceland ranks fourth with a score of 89.57. Known for its renewable energy resources, Iceland generates 85% of its electricity from geothermal and hydroelectric sources. The country has free education, a universal healthcare system, and strong gender equality policies. Skilled professionals, especially in tech and healthcare, can find work visas, while students can work part-time and stay post-graduation.

5. Sweden

Sweden scores 89.09, offering universal healthcare and free education through university. The country leads in gender equality, with generous parental leave policies, and is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045. Sweden welcomes skilled migrants, entrepreneurs, and international students with various visa options.

6. Switzerland

With a score of 88.88, Switzerland excels in multilingual education, vocational training, and a world-class healthcare system. The country focuses on sustainability, sourcing 75% of its energy from renewable sources. Switzerland offers work permits for skilled professionals and entrepreneurs, and the education system is open to international students.

7. Luxembourg

Luxembourg scores 87.86, with universal healthcare and multilingual education. The country has strong welfare programmes and policies promoting economic equality. Luxembourg aims to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030 and provides various visa options for skilled workers, students, and entrepreneurs.

