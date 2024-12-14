Top 10 African countries with visa-on-arrival policies for African travellers

Visa-on-arrival policies have become a crucial factor in promoting regional integration and mobility across Africa. These policies allow travellers to obtain a visa upon arrival in a destination country, easing the process of entry without the need for prior application.

According to the African Visa Openness Index (AVOI), 27 African nations offer visa-on-arrival options to at least one other African country, a slight decline from 30 in 2023. While many nations have embraced this policy to foster movement, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Chad have opted for e-visa systems instead.

According to the African Visa Openness Index (AVOI) 2024, here are the top 10 African countries offering visa-on-arrival to the most African travellers:

Djibouti – 53 countries

Djibouti tops the list by offering a visa-on-arrival to citizens from 53 African countries, including Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda, among others.

Comoros – 53 countries

Comoros also provides a visa-on-arrival for travellers from 53 African nations, tying with Djibouti. When travelling from countries like Nigeria, Seychelles, Libya, Togo, and Sudan to Comoros, citizens are eligible for a visa upon arrival.

Madagascar – 52 countries

Madagascar allows travellers from 52 African nations, including Cameroon, Nigeria, Zambia, and Tunisia, to obtain their visa upon arrival.

Somalia – 52 countries

Somalia is another destination offering visa-on-arrival to citizens from 52 African nations, including Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and others.

Burundi – 47 countries

Burundi offers visa-on-arrival access for citizens from 47 African countries, including the Republic of the Congo, São Tomé and Príncipe, Nigeria, and Gabon, facilitating easier travel for many.

Ethiopia – 46 countries

Ethiopia ranks next, offering visa-on-arrival to nationals from 46 African nations. These countries include: Mali, Mauritius, Cabo Verde and Eswatini.

Mauritania – 45 countries

When travelling from any of these 45 countries, including Namibia, Nigeria, Eritrea, and Guinea-Bissau, citizens are granted a visa on arrival when visiting Mauritania

Guinea-Bissau – 40 countries

Guinea-Bissau provides visa-on-arrival access for citizens from 40 African countries, promoting easier travel across the continent. Some of the countries included in this list are Lesotho, South Sudan, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Mozambique – 39 countries

Mozambique offers visa-on-arrival access to nationals of 39 African countries, facilitating easier travel across the continent. Countries included in this list are Equatorial Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Benin, and Libya, among others.

Nigeria – 36 countries

Nigeria offers a visa-on-arrival policy for citizens from 36 African countries, including: Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Zambia, Uganda, Tunisia.

