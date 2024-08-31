Through the lens: Next generation of photographers, Edosio debuts ‘Elder Blessings’

African art through photography is a powerful medium that captures the continent’s diverse cultural expressions, landscapes, and social realities. It blends traditional aesthetics with contemporary techniques, often reflecting the complex interplay between past and present, tradition and modernity.

Photographers across Africa use their lenses to document everyday life, celebrate cultural heritage, and challenge stereotypes.

Photography in Africa has become a tool for storytelling and self-representation, allowing artists to explore themes such as identity, history, politics, and social change. The work often includes portraits, urban and rural scenes, and images of rituals and festivals, providing a visual narrative that highlights the vibrancy and complexity of African societies.

Contemporary African photographers have gained international recognition for their work, which often defies conventional narratives and offers fresh perspectives on African life. Their photographs create a dialogue between tradition and innovation, connecting local stories with global audiences.

This is a drive that has pushed Lagos-based documentary photographer and filmmaker, Efe Edosio to unveil his latest work which is titled the “Elder Blessings” collections, in the ongoing exhibition, “Through the Lens: The Next Generation of Photographers.”

“Through the Lens: The Next Generation of Photographers” is a collaborative exhibition spotlighting the evocative and dynamic works of emerging photographers who are redefining the art form in Nigeria and beyond.

Among them, Efe Edosio stands out for his poignant exploration of the “Elder Blessings” culture, a revered tradition of the Aladja people of Delta State, where he is equally a native.

The exhibition opened to the public on Saturday, August 17, at the Alliance Française Gallery in Lagos and will run until Saturday, September 7, 2024.

In his “Elder Blessings” collections, he explores the spirit of this traditional practice which acknowledges the oldest married woman in the community known as the Okpako Eghewaya R’Aladja as the custodian of wisdom, and spiritual connection to be handed down to younger generations.

Through his lens, Edosio presents an intimate portrayal of a tradition that is both timeless and yet overlooked, offering visitors a unique insight into a vital aspect of this Nigerian culture.

“I wanted to honor the wisdom of our elders and capture the essence of one of several traditions that define the Aladja people,” said Efe Edosio. “This series is a celebration of the blessings that our elders bestow upon us, a practice, steeped in respect, gratitude, and intergenerational connection.”

Efe Edosio is a Lagos-based documentary photographer and filmmaker whose work focuses on capturing the cultural richness of Africa through a contemporary lens.

His photography is renowned for its emotional depth and ability to tell human stories that resonate with local and international audiences.

Some of his photography was exhibited at the +234 Art Fair 2024 and was part of the Lens-Based Incubation Program 2024 by Tikera Africa.

The opening event hosted by the Alliance Française de Lagos Gallery, renowned for its dedication to promoting cultural exchange was attended by a diverse audience of art enthusiasts, cultural advocates, and the general public.

Marc BRÉBANT, Director of Alliance Française, who was present at the exhibition, expressed his appreciation for Edosio’s unique perspective and artistic lens.

Visitors were also treated to an engaging artist talk by Efe Edosio, who shared insights into his creative process and emphasised the significance of preserving and celebrating cultural practices through photography.

The exhibition includes an interactive installation featuring white powder, symbolising the transfer of blessings and wisdom to future generations. Visitors can engage with this powerful storytelling experience by scanning a QR code, listening to the prayers, and applying the white powder.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, at the Alliance Française Gallery, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Admission is free.