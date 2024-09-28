The unemployment crisis in Nigeria

Hi guys, today I’ll be talking about a topic very dear to me. As a young entrepreneur with quite a few years of paid working experience, returning to Nigeria to find little to no similar opportunities for career growth was heart-breaking. It became clear that there was in fact no system in place to make finding jobs as easy as it could be. With a debilitating job market and a recession sparing no one, things must change. With a disconnect between the curriculum and the needs of companies, who is actually qualified for these jobs at the end of the day?

Unemployment, especially among young people, has reached alarming levels in Nigeria, creating a significant socio-economic challenge. The country’s high unemployment rate is fuelled by economic instability, a lack of infrastructure and outdated hiring practices that create unnecessary barriers for entry-level positions. A frustrating cycle persists: employers demand several years of experience for jobs that are supposed to offer a starting point for young graduates, while internships—which are often unpaid—require qualifications that many simply cannot afford. As a result, Nigeria’s youth struggle to gain the experience needed to secure full-time employment, worsening the unemployment crisis.

Solving this issue requires not only reforming hiring practices but also creating new opportunities for part-time jobs, freelance work and equitable internships.

In the Nigerian job market, entry-level positions often come with unreasonable expectations. Many companies advertise roles that are meant to provide young graduates with their first job experience, yet demand 2-5 years of prior work experience. This paradox creates an impossible situation: young people are expected to have experience they haven’t had the opportunity to acquire.

The situation is compounded by the rising barrier to internships, which are supposed to bridge the gap between education and full-time employment. Internships in Nigeria, especially in fields like law, finance and technology, now frequently require a bachelor’s degree or higher qualifications. For many, even after years of study, these internships offer little financial support, making them unattainable for those who cannot afford months of unpaid or poorly compensated work. For graduates, securing an internship does not guarantee employment and they often find themselves back at the beginning, still lacking the “real-world” experience demanded by employers.

Another major factor exacerbating youth unemployment in Nigeria is the growing disconnect between the educational system and the job market. Many Nigerian graduates leave university with academic qualifications but lack the practical skills that industries require. This gap between theory and practical application leaves young people unprepared for the competitive nature of today’s job market.

Employers in Nigeria often prioritise technical skills and hands-on experience, but these are not always part of the curriculum in many Nigerian universities. Without industry-specific training or exposure to real-world scenarios during their studies, graduates face a steep uphill climb when they enter the job market, where academic achievements alone are insufficient.

One promising solution to the unemployment crisis is the creation of part-time jobs. These roles offer young Nigerians the chance to gain valuable work experience while still studying or pursuing other professional opportunities. Part-time positions can help bridge the experience gap, providing young people with the chance to develop skills and enhance their employability.

Industries such as retail, hospitality and customer service, which require more soft skills like communication and teamwork, are well-suited for part-time employment. Furthermore, these sectors tend to have lower entry barriers, making them ideal for young people just starting their careers. The government and businesses should focus on promoting part-time jobs that offer fair pay, meaningful experience and a pathway to full-time employment.

Freelancing and the gig economy offer another way to tackle unemployment in Nigeria. Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Tuteria provide young people with the opportunity to gain practical work experience, build portfolios and earn money without navigating the traditional hiring processes that often shut them out. Freelance roles in writing, web development, digital marketing and graphic design have become viable career paths for many Nigerian youths.

Freelancing provides flexibility, enabling young people to work on multiple projects and develop a diverse skill set. This can be especially valuable in Nigeria, where traditional job opportunities may be limited. By taking on freelance gigs, many are able to build up the experience that will later help them secure full-time roles or even establish their own businesses.

However, freelancing comes with its own challenges, such as inconsistent income, lack of job security and limited access to benefits like health insurance or pension schemes. To make freelancing a sustainable option, there needs to be better support in the form of access to affordable healthcare, training programs and government policies that protect freelancers.

Internships and entry-level roles need urgent reform if Nigeria is to effectively tackle its unemployment crisis. Currently, internships often demand degrees and skills that go beyond what is reasonable for those just entering the workforce. This system prevents many from gaining the necessary experience, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds.

Paid Internships: One critical reform is ensuring internships are paid. Unpaid internships create an unequal playing field, where only those who can afford to work without pay have the opportunity to gain experience. By offering fair compensation, companies can attract a wider range of talent and allow young Nigerians from all backgrounds to participate in internships.

Lowering Entry Barriers: Employers should reevaluate the qualifications needed for both internships and entry-level positions. Instead of prioritising experience, hiring managers should focus on potential, passion and relevant educational achievements. Volunteer work, extracurricular activities and part-time jobs often provide the necessary skills and experience that can be transferred to the workplace.

Apprenticeships and mentorship programmes can also help young Nigerians gain the skills they need for long-term employment. Apprenticeships offer structured on-the-job training alongside formal education, allowing individuals to earn while they learn. By partnering with industries, the government can help create more opportunities for young people to gain hands-on experience in fields such as technology, engineering and construction.

Mentorship programmes, where experienced professionals guide young people, can help them navigate the complexities of entering the workforce, offering valuable advice and networking opportunities.

Nigeria’s unemployment crisis is a multifaceted issue that requires bold, innovative solutions. Current hiring practices, which demand experience for entry-level roles, perpetuate a cycle of unemployment and economic stagnation. By creating more part-time jobs, promoting freelance work, reforming internships and lowering barriers to entry-level employment, Nigeria can provide young people with the opportunities they need to thrive.

The future of the nation depends on the ability to empower its youth, equipping them with the skills and opportunities necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive job market. This requires a collective effort from businesses, governments and educational institutions to make the Nigerian job market more accessible and equitable for all.