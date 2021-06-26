The Spotlight Series: AvanteFly

The Luxury Network is delighted to bring you the third instalment in our Spotlight Series – a collection of exciting features designed to put the spotlight on luxury in Nigeria, alongside international luxury brands and services across our global network.

This week, the Spotlight is on AvanteFly.

Name:

AVANTEFLY LLC

Sector:

Private Aviation/Luxury Hospitality

Year Established:

2019

Products / Services:

Private jets Charter/ Helicopters Charter/ Luxury Car Charters/ Executive Spaces

Brand Inspiration:

The large untapped Private Aviation market catering specifically to the HNWI in Africa.

Bestsellers:

Private Jet Charters/ Garnet Membership

Key Team members:

CEO: Bria Okonkwo

COO: Samuel Otigba

CIO: Ese Edah

CTO: Niyi Adeboyejo

Head of Strategy: Abisola Otigba

Read Also: Chaos at Lagos airport as infrastructure crumbles

Did you know:

Did you know that AvanteFly is the First and only REAL TIME Private charter booking platform while also offering other exclusive services in Africa? With the emergence of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), there will be an exponential increase in the demand for bespoke air connectivity across Africa. AvanteFly has forged strong relationships with key players in private aviation in major hubs across Africa and Europe which has positioned us to serve as the go-to platform for charter services.

CSR initiatives:

Our dedicated Charity Committee organizes an array of fund-raising events including the Annual Golden Ball to cover Paediatric cancer research, supporting Young Lives Trust, a Paediatric NGO.

AvanteFly is committed to acting ethically and with integrity and transparency in all business dealings and to putting effective systems and controls in place to safeguard against any form of modern slavery taking place within the business or our supply chain.

Describe your company in 3 words:

Safety, Privacy, Luxury and Reliability

What does your company do?

AvanteFly is a Members-only Premium Aviation Charter and Lifestyle management company that revolutionizes the way Corporate Executives and High Net Worth Individuals access private aviation services and end to end concierge services in Africa. Our core services include:

Private Jet charter

Helicopter charter

Luxury Cars

Executive spaces

What is unique about what you do and what you offer your clients?

Our key differentiations among chartered flight brokers are expediency, innovation, price transparency, vast access, experience and reliability.

We offer a value-focused 360-lifestyle management service through our well vetted network of brand partners for our members such as

Luxury goods sourcing Private Banking Global mobility

Wealth management Luxury Property services Yacht services

Family Office Art Advisory services Wine Advisory services

Travel experiences Holistic/Medical wellness Bespoke Entertainment

Private Education Top class events & ticket reservations

Can you tell us some of the unique features that make you a leader in the Nigerian luxury Industry? Describe your typical client?

AvanteFly is the only Aviation charter platform that provides Real time /on demand end to end services to HNWI/UHNWI in the Private Aviation and Luxury Hospitality industry in Nigeria and Africa.

An AvanteFly member is time conscious HNWI who at all times requires privacy, excellent customer experience and increased productivity.

What is the ONE most exciting fact about your company? Or you can name a few.

We offer 360 services to our esteemed members with dedicated lifestyle managers who are available 365/24/7 providing real time support.

Do you have a special product or service you would like to tell our readers about?

Introducing the AvanteFly App where technology meets Luxury. An All-in-one mobile app for multiple services, reliable and secure platform, instant multiple payment options, premium user experience and vast global access.

Book, Search ,Pay, Fly/Ride with a few clicks!

App will be available on IOS store and Android Store by July 2021

What is your best-selling product/service? Is there a customer favourite?

Our Garnet membership is our best-selling membership. Ideal for an Executive, this membership offers end to end premium lifestyle management benefits such as free journey management plans, dedicated lifestyle manager, empty leg deals, concierge services, multiple payment options, Welcome Pack + AvanteFly Personalised VIP Card, Access to Curated Top-Class Events by Invitation-Only, Global Brand Partner Benefits and much more

Do you have any special weekly or monthly offers?

Our members gain access into private jet empty legs and exclusive deals and offers from our global network of partner brands.

What distinctive attributes do your staff contribute to your brand?

AvanteFly employs well trained and world class lifestyle managers who have gathered experiences in the luxury industry proffering the best solutions to our members while staying true to the brand.

Do you have any additional information about your company that you would like to share with our readers?

AvanteFly offers 4 membership types .

Garnet – Ideal for an Executive.

Jadeite – Ideal for a small corporate

Blue Diamond – Ideal for a medium corporate

Black Diamond – Ideal for a large corporate