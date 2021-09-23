The Real Housewives Of Lagos hits Nigerian screens by 2022

African streaming service Showmax is set to bring The Real Housewives Of Lagos, the first Nigerian installment of the international reality format to Nigerian screens.

“We’ve seen audiences across Africa devour The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban,” said Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content.

“The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent – and the world – another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

“We are so proud to build on the international success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban with our partner Showmax,” added Ana Langenberg, SVP, Format Sales & Production, NBCUniversal International Formats.

“The vibrancy of Lagos and its rich culture, fashion and opulence make for the perfect setting for the show. We also can’t wait to see the second season of Durban come to life and deliver fans all over the world even more extravagance and entertainment.”

The series is being produced by Livespot 360 for a debut on the streamer in early 2022 as a Showmax Original, and will join The Real Housewives Of Durban, from Let It Rain Films, which was recently recommissioned for a second season on the service.

The new adaptation will mark the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third to be adapted in Africa. The format follows the day-to-day lives of wealthy women living in certain cities and is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats.

The Real Housewives Of Lagos will be the second Showmax Original reality series in Nigeria, following the success of I Am LAYCON, which stars Big Brother Naija season five winner Lekan Agbeleshe launched in February 2021.

The Real Housewives franchise is meanwhile continuing to expand internationally, with a new version set to be produced in Slovenia, while the fifth season of The Real Housewives Of Melbourne is also set to launch on 10 October 10 on Foxtel in Australia.