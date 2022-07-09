The Power of Emotional Marketing

Emotional marketing is the deliberate use of persuasive messages that tap into human emotion to form a deep connection with the audience toward achieving the desired result. Often, it appeals to a single emotion only. It can be fear, anger, joy, or any other human emotion that is strong enough to influence decision-making or urge an action.

Consumers or people, in general, feel uneasy when their emotions are unaddressed. Hence, it’s necessary that they free themselves from it and act accordingly. As a result, most often than not, this action gives businesses better sales figures.

According to a study, the advertisements and the marketing efforts with an above-average emotional response from consumers caused a 23% sales increase as opposed to average ads.

Emotional marketing typically touches on a singular emotion, like happiness, sadness, anger, or fear, to evoke a consumer response. You can evoke different emotions depending upon your product and industry. It will impact your marketing strategies, and make these it be as powerful as possible.

Clearly, emotional marketing is a good practice if you want to grow. Not convinced yet? Let’s look at some of the major benefits of emotional marketing for your company.

Benefits of Emotional Marketing

Easy to Connect

The first and foremost benefit of emotional marketing is that it makes your content extremely easy for your audience to connect. The more relatable your content is, the easier it is for you to build a bond with your audience.

In marketing, it is all about reach; reaching the most number of people, and selling your product/service to them. With emotional marketing, you make your content shareable. We share content that makes us feel a certain way. So, if your product, service, blog, or social post is crafted to incite an emotional pull, your audience is more likely to be compelled to share it. As a result, you will have more reach.

Read also: More Nigerian businesses choose digital payments amid barriers

Easy to Remember

Your marketing that is aimed at evoking emotions and if successful, it will definitely leave a mark. Whenever your consumer looks at your product, the same feeling will be associated with it.

We all are looking for people who just understand us, understand our fears, limitations, challenges, and somewhat have answers to. As a company, you also have the power to do that with your marketing. By this, your consumers will not only remember the content you have created but the product, service or brand associated with it.

Inspires Action

As a brand, what you want is your customers’ engagements with your products. This engagement results in more reach. Emotional marketing makes for a very powerful tool for eliciting a purchase or two. It also encourages people to engage with your brand that can help grow your business and brand.

Loyal Customers

Emotions are very powerful. It takes one action to evoke an emotion and have a long-lasting effect—the same as emotional marketing. If you happen to evoke emotions with your marketing efforts, it will have a long-lasting positive impact on your customer. As a result, they will build a bond with you and stay loyal to you. Placing more value on your relationship and how they feel when they work with you will inspire loyalty, and they’ll become long-term customers.

Self-Satisfaction

This is probably the benefit of emotional marketing companies that we don’t talk about enough. There is immense self-satisfaction in offering a great product and sending out a strong message to its customers. With emotional marketing, you will know intimately how you help transform people’s lives, which will increase your confidence and positivity. Connecting with your customers on an emotional level won’t just help you grow your brand or help your bank account, but it will help your outlook on life as well.

How Does Emotional Marketing Work?

While there are nearly 30 identified emotions that humans experience on a minute-by-minute basis, they mostly stem from these four core emotions: happiness, sadness, fear, and anger.

Emotions are so much a part of our living experience as human beings that we experience at least one emotion 90 percent of the time. That’s over 21 hours of the day that we feel some kind of emotion, meaning that we are emotional beings even when we sleep.

Everything we do, from the clothing we wear to the people we love, stems from our emotions. So yeah, creating a content marketing strategy that taps into human emotions is a really good idea. Luckily for you, marketing teams―big and small― have already studied this and learned a few things that you can easily incorporate into your own marketing campaigns.

Last Line

Business owners can use emotional marketing to increase the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. The key is to develop an advertising concept that speaks directly to the consumers you plan to target, capitalizing on the emotions they are likely to be feeling at this stage of their lives. The content and aesthetics of your marketing campaign should work together to create a cohesive message in line with the emotional appeal you hope to make.