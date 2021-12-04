The Mail Man

Bolu and I were first friends, then we became lovers. We attended the same University, then fate threw us in the same state for our Youth service. Our relationship was obviously endorsed by the god of love.

Everybody knew that we were an item. Infact, his family did not call me by my name, they all called me wifey. It was only a matter of time before he officially “put a ring on it”.

I got a very good job immediately after our service year but it wasn’t like that for Bolu. He took on a teaching job after attending several job interviews without any luck. He didn’t make a lot of money but he had enough to get by and with what I earned, Bolu had little or nothing to worry about.

When he wanted to propose to me, he made me pay for the engagement ring. I didn’t see anything wrong with that.

When he talked about getting a Masters degree, I thought it was a brilliant idea so I paid for us the two of us.

And even when he came up with the idea of a vacation, I didn’t have to think twice about it. We were going to spend a week at The Obudu cattle ranch. We had our bags packed for the trip but I had to cancel at the last minute because of an emergency at work. I didn’t think it would be fair to cancel the trip on my account so I asked Bolu to go without me.

Bolu seemed to be in very high spirits after the trip. I was elated when he announced a few weeks later that he had landed a big job in Calabar, Cross River State. This news came with mixed feelings. I was happy about the job but I didn’t want him to be so far away. Bolu promised that distance was never going to be a problem. Things didn’t quite turn out the way I expected. We could go for days without speaking to each other. Our communication began to dwindle rapidly. Bolu would not allow me visit him in Calabar and he was too busy to come to Lagos. There was always one excuse or the other so I decided to take the bull by the horn. This mountain was going to meet Mohammed.

Read also: BUA Group set to list food businesses on Nigerian Exchange

My flight to Calabar was delayed so I took out my phone to pass time. There was a notification for a mail.. it was from Bolu. (That was strange). I opened the mail then I noticed that I was surrounded by some people dressed in white robes. For a moment there I thought I had died and gone to heaven. Then I realized that they were doctors. Last thing I remembered was waiting to catch a flight to Calabar.. and yes the mail from Bolu. He had met a rich girl when he went to Obudu cattle ranch, she helped him get the job, she had been good to him and he was going to marry her. I fainted after reading his mail and that was how I landed at the hospital.

How could my good be used against me?. I paid for my fiance to go on a holiday and he went and got himself a wife?. I have been nothing but good to Bolu and he trashed our relationship at the drop of a hat because of some rich girl that has been ‘good’ to him?. We have known each other for almost ten years and he dumps me for someone he just met? She’s good because she’s rich and she got him a job? Oh my days!!!!

His family kicked against his marriage to Mfon but he went ahead with it anyway. I couldn’t get over the heart break and I found it difficult to love again until I met my husband two years later. Today when I look at my husband, I wonder if any man can ever love me the way he does. I could have been with Bolu for a long time but I don’t think he could be half as loving and caring as my Goke.

You see, life can be funny at times. I got a mail from Bolu a few days ago. This is the first time he’s reaching out to me since the break up. He says he is going through hell in his marriage and doesn’t know what to do. He regrets breaking up with me and he misses me a lot. He’s not asking for too much but he wants us to be friends again.

Here was a guy who broke up with me via an email. He cut me off totally and would have nothing to do with me even when our families tried to intervene. He didn’t take my calls or reply any of my messages. And suddenly out of the blue, he sends a mail…he wants to be friends.

There’s no proper way to break up with anyone but sending a mail? Who does that? Now he wants to be friends and he is sending another one. Bolu lacks the guts to face me. I feel nothing but pity for him. I have never wished him bad but I am happy that his life turned out this way. Don’t judge me. Surely karma has a sense of humor.

—