The Importance of Learning Experience Design

The goal of education can be summarised thus “ to equip the learner with content, confidence and competence to solve problems within the community”. Every year a child attends a different class as part of the process of solidifying knowledge and building competence in a set of skills. However, in Nigeria, it is commonplace that the content is available but the confidence and competence to solve problems are lacking. One factor that contributes to this situation is the learning experience.

Learning experience refers to any interaction, course, program or other experience in which learning takes place, whether it occurs in traditional academic settings or non-traditional settings or whether it includes traditional educational interactions or non-traditional interactions. In simple terms learning experience is simply the mode of delivery of education to learners.

The art of designing a learning experience is called Learning experience design. It is the process of tailoring each learning session to account for and accommodate the peculiarities of each learner to ensure maximum understanding and retention. This means teaching methodology, class activities and the content accounts for multiple learning styles to ensure no learner is at a disadvantage.

Learning experience design is the process of creating learning experiences that enables the learner to achieve the desired learning outcome in a human-centred and goal-oriented way. It is often referred to as a blend of learning science and user experience design or a combination of design and learning. This puts the learner at the centre of the design process.

Typically learning experience designers identify learning needs, design and implement the overall evaluation strategy for each learning session, design and develop creative learner-centred training programs, modules and materials and write and present proposals for future learning needs.

To improve the overall performance of learners in your course, school or institution, it may be a good idea to have a learning experience designer evaluate the content, objectives delivery method and evaluation strategy.

BIO

Celine Aju is a recent law graduate from Babcock University, with five years of experience in the non-profit sector. She is the co-founder of the Book Bank Africa, an initiative that provides educational materials for students and promotes literacy, she has served as a content writer for Illino Cultural Association and collaborated with Yadah`s Box in the Launch of the Ajegunle Pad Bank – a subsidiary of Dreams From the Slum Initiative. Her passion for education reform spurs her to explore the impact of technology on learning and teaching methodology.