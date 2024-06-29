The House of Creed, Montaigne Place unveils fragrance ‘Queen of Silk’ in Nigeria

The House of Creed and Montaigne Place have unveiled its fragrance Queen of Silk to Nigerian audiences.

Launched at the Z Kitchen restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos, the exclusive event convened esteemed patrons’, lifestyle influencers and bloggers who immersed themselves, first hand, in the captivating scent of the French fragrance line’s latest aromatic offering.

Comprising a blend of ingredients like florals of Chinese Osmanthus, Javanese Patchouli, Tuberose, the rich complexities of Cedar and Agarwood, suffused with the softness of Madagascan Vanilla, Queen of Silk evokes the feelings of distant lands and exotic treasures.

Encased in a purple-hued signature bottle of the Creed brand, users are first hit by its foremost blend of Chinese Osmanthus, Magnolia and Saffron. At the core of the fragrance is the luxurious combination of Passion Fruit, Javanese Patchouli, Oud and Tuberose; to sign off with the base scents of Frankincense, Bourbon Vanilla, Ambroxan, Chinese Toon, Musk and Myrrh.

Crafted by revered French perfume house, The House of Creed, Queen of Silk targeted “at the highest echelons of society epitomizes luxury and refinement; the pinnacle of olfactory sophistication.”