The Escortion

I told everyone who cared to listen that I didn’t want to go on that field trip. Why call it a “field” trip when we had to go on water? Excuse my sarcasm but I wasn’t cut out for stuff like that.

I made it clear that I don’t like large bodies of water even if I was cruising on a luxury yacht but they all insisted that the best way to conquer my fear is to confront it. I had completed all my course requirements so I didn’t need any motivational speech about facing giants or conquering fears. All I ask is that I should be exempted from this particular class activity. I believe this is how people die especially when they are forced to do things against their wish.

What if I used to be involved with the marine world in my previous life and I was trying to avoid any contact with them? Why is nobody listening to me? I don’t wanna go on the “field trip/water trip”… whatever!!.

I knew the trip was doomed from the get-go. First of all, there were not enough boats to convey us to our destination and then the weather wasn’t looking dandy at all. These were obvious red flags that I pointed out but no one paid attention to what I was saying.

I felt cramped in the little boat; my heart was beating rapidly and I had difficulty breathing. however, I had to resign myself to fate. I was just a voiceless entity in the midst of over a hundred people. My words drowned in their noise.

Ten minutes into the trip I was still struggling to relax; everybody seemed to be having a nice time except me. Surrounded by water in the middle of nowhere, I thought I was going to lose my mind. I couldn’t look down into the dark, murky waters because of the crazy thoughts reeling in my head. It was also hard to keep my eyes open because I could see mermaids swimming in front of the boat (hey! Don’t call me delusional).

My eyes were tightly shut and I was oblivious of my surroundings. Then suddenly, a loud thud rang out and the impact shook the boat. Our boat had collided with a rock or maybe an iceberg, oh my goodness! This was titanic happening over again but there was no ‘Jack’ to save me. We were panic-stricken and it didn’t even matter that we had life jackets. I was terrified.

As the boat tumbled and emptied “it’s contents” into the water I began to say my last prayers as I drifted into oblivion. I was gasping for breath. I lost sense of time and space as everything went blank before my eyes.

Luckily, we were rescued by naval officers who were patrolling the area. If not for them the story would have been different. It was an overwhelming experience but I was grateful to be alive. One of the reasons I didn’t lose my mind after the horrible accident was because of the dashing young man who rescued me from drowning. Ours was the story of a damsel in distress and her knight in shining armour. He saved my life then he became the love of my life.

Jordan was every woman’s dream. I knew from the moment I set my eyes on him that I’d like to spend forever with him. He was my forever man… smooth, fine, and suave…an absolute lady’s man. He told me that what he feels for us is all consuming and almost terrifying and that he has never felt this way for any woman before. This was new to me. I’ve never been in love before and I’m loving this feeling. If this is how it feels to be in love, then I’m all for it.

Good thing the boat hit the rock or whatever because how else would I have met the love of my life? He ticked every box so it wasn’t hard to accept his proposal when he asked me to be his wife.

There was no time to waste. We couldn’t wait to be together so we set things in motion for our wedding. It was going to be a quiet ceremony with a few friends and family members.

Just before leaving for the wedding venue, my sister who was also my maid of honor, suggested that we pray before we hit the road. I didn’t understand why she was praying and crying so much so I opened my eyes to look at her but I was shocked to find myself lying down on a bed, in a strange environment. Wait a minute! What was I doing in a hospital?!

It’s my wedding day, Jordan will be waiting for me. I need to leave this place immediately. I shouldn’t be here. I tried to jump out of the bed but several hands pinned me down and I felt the sting of a needle on my arm..

When I woke up later, I was a lot calmer and my sister was still there. I asked her what happened and she told me how I panicked and jumped out of the boat during the field trip and I have been unconscious for almost seven days. It took a while for me to process the information because I was confused.

So I was made to understand that there was no collision with an iceberg, there was no naval rescue and worse still, there was no Jordan. It was all in my head. It was reiterated many times, that I panicked and jumped out of the boat.

Now it was my turn to cry. The love of my life was but a mirage. So this is how heartbreak feels. My heart aches and it hurts so bad.

If only I could conjure my Jordan into reality.. if only.