Thanksgiving Traditions: A global celebration of gratitude, from the U.S. to Nigeria

Thanksgiving, celebrated in various forms across the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world, is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and sharing meals. While rooted in historical events in North America, the spirit of Thanksgiving resonates globally, with countries like Nigeria embracing similar traditions that focus on gratitude and community.

The Origins of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving in the United States traces its roots to 1621 when the Pilgrims, English settlers seeking religious freedom, marked their first successful harvest in Plymouth, Massachusetts. After enduring a harsh winter that claimed many lives, the Pilgrims received assistance from the Wampanoag people, who taught them how to cultivate crops and sustain themselves in unfamiliar territory.

In November of that year, the Pilgrims held a feast to express gratitude for their survival and harvest, inviting their Wampanoag neighbours, including Chief Massasoit, to join the celebration. This three-day event is recognised as one of the earliest Thanksgiving observances in North America, though it was not referred to by that name at the time.

Establishing Thanksgiving as a National Holiday

For over two centuries, Thanksgiving celebrations in the United States were sporadic and varied across states. It was not until 1863, during the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be observed annually on the fourth Thursday of November. He urged Americans to reflect on the blessings of the past year, despite the ongoing conflict.

In Canada, Thanksgiving also has historical roots tied to harvest celebrations. The country’s first Thanksgiving is often linked to 1578 when English explorer Martin Frobisher held a ceremony in Newfoundland to give thanks for safe passage. It became a national holiday in 1879 and has been celebrated on the second Monday of October since 1957.

Thanksgiving in Nigeria

In Nigeria, thanksgiving is widely observed, albeit in a different context. Thanksgiving in Nigeria is not tied to harvests or national holidays but is primarily a religious and cultural practice. Churches across the country hold thanksgiving services to mark significant milestones, express gratitude for blessings, or celebrate personal achievements.

These services are often vibrant events, filled with music, dance, and communal meals. Individuals, families, and even corporate organisations host Thanksgiving ceremonies to show appreciation for success, health, and other milestones. The communal spirit of gratitude mirrors the core values of Thanksgiving celebrated elsewhere, emphasising togetherness and reflection.

Nigerian Thanksgiving often includes offerings of food and donations to the less privileged, aligning with the global practice of giving back during Thanksgiving. It is also a time when people reconnect with their communities, strengthening bonds and fostering unity.

Thanksgiving Traditions

The Feast

The centrepiece of Thanksgiving celebrations, whether in North America or Nigeria, is the communal meal. In the United States and Canada, the traditional menu includes roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie, symbolising abundance and reflecting the autumn harvest.

In Nigeria, thanksgiving meals are diverse, featuring local dishes such as jollof rice, pounded yam, soups, and grilled meat. The meal becomes a unifying factor, bringing together family members and friends in a shared expression of gratitude.

Giving Back

Thanksgiving is also a time for giving to others. Many in the United States and Canada volunteer at soup kitchens, donate food or support community initiatives. Similarly, in Nigeria, thanksgiving often includes charitable activities, such as supporting orphanages, donating to churches, or providing food to those in need. These acts reinforce the holiday’s emphasis on gratitude and generosity.

The Turkey Pardon

In the United States, the presidential turkey pardon is a unique Thanksgiving tradition where one turkey is spared from becoming part of the meal. While Nigeria lacks such ceremonial gestures, the humour and light-heartedness of this practice reflect the celebratory nature of thanksgiving across cultures.

A Holiday with Complexity

While Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, it also prompts reflection on the broader historical context. For many Native Americans, the holiday symbolises the start of colonisation, displacement, and hardship faced by Indigenous communities. Similarly, discussions around thanksgiving practices in Nigeria occasionally touch on socioeconomic inequalities, highlighting the need for sustained acts of charity and inclusion.

Thanksgiving Today

In 2024, Thanksgiving in the United States will be observed on Thursday, 28 November, while Canada will celebrate its Thanksgiving on 14 October. In Nigeria, thanksgiving is celebrated throughout the year, often tied to personal or organisational milestones.

Despite regional differences, the core of Thanksgiving remains the same, a reflection on shared experiences, gratitude for blessings, and a commitment to community and kindness. It serves as a powerful reminder of resilience, unity, and the importance of giving back.

