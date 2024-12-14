Temitope Orilua named emerging tech entrepreneur of 2024

Temitope Godwin Orilua, founder and CEO of Digital Business Nigeria, has been named the Emerging Tech Entrepreneur of the Year at the Nigeria Technology Awards 2024. The award acknowledges his contributions to developing digital tools that empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Under Orilua’s leadership, Digital Business Nigeria has been a key player in Africa’s tech industry. The company operates two main brands: Digitizeng (Digitize Nigeria), which provides digital marketing solutions for SMEs, and Sendar Communications, an omni-channel platform designed to improve customer engagement and optimise business processes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Orilua highlighted the significance of customer-centric solutions in today’s business environment. “Customers demand convenience and control in how they interact with businesses. Sendar Communications was designed to meet that need, enabling effortless communication across all platforms,” he said.

Digital Business Nigeria’s portfolio includes several projects. The company spearheaded the creation of Sailors Lounge and The Yacht Hotel, both of which are prominent brands in Nigeria’s hospitality sector. It also supported the global expansion of Taryor Gabriels, a Nigerian fashion house now in Houston, Texas. In 2023, the company developed and sold Eagle Predict, a sports forecasting platform, further demonstrating Orilua’s ability to build scalable businesses.

The company is set to launch a new platform, Sendar io, in January 2025. Currently, in its pre-launch phase, Sendar io is expected to redefine business-to-customer interactions across Africa.

In addition to his entrepreneurial achievements, Orilua has made social contributions through the company’s NGO, Youths on Board. The organisation provides free technical training to young Nigerians, equipping them with globally relevant skills.

“This award is a validation of the strides we’ve made,” Orilua said during the event. “It fuels our commitment to developing solutions that empower African enterprises to succeed.”

Orilua’s latest recognition follows his inclusion in SME 100’s list of fastest-growing founders in Nigeria, solidifying his role as a leading force in Africa’s tech and business ecosystem.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

