Temidayo Makanjuola’s ‘A Night in 2005’: A captivating exploration of love, friendship, and family

Ted Abudu’s ‘A Night in 2005’ which depicts creativity, innovation and tells a captivating and compelling story is out in cinemas from Friday October 11, 2024.

What started out as a fun night at a prom after party in 2005, quickly turns into Ife’s worst nightmare. She carries a dark secret from that night into adulthood that continues to plague her everyday life.

Set in 2005, the story unravels one fateful night when everything changes in the blink of an eye. It’s a gripping drama that explores themes of love, betrayer, friendship, and family.

The film will be in the cinemas from Friday the 11th of October.

Abudu has also unveiled the cast members of the project. They include Ini Dima-Okojie, Efa Iwara, Bimbo Akintola, Ireti Doyle, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Taye Arimoro, Laura Pepple, Susan Pwajok, Shamz Garuba, Demi Banwo, Olaiya Kayode Aderupoko,

Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Timilehin Ojeola, Inem King, Harriet Akintola, Daniella Peters, Chris Akwarandu and Esther Amanda Jacob-Sambo.

The film is produced by Inem King and the location support is credited to Ebonylife Place. Its official distributor is FilmOneEntertainment.

The movie was co-produced by FilmOne Studios.

Another brain behind the project is Ladun Awobokun, the Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment.

Ted is the daughter of the media mogul Mo Abudu, the CEO of Ebonylife Group, a leading media and entertainment firm in Nigeria.

She has some works to her credit including her short film, Crash, and the web series,Money Men Marriage. In July 2024, she was among the selected members for a four-week residency for filmmakers organised by African Creative TV (ACTV) in Los Angeles.

Speaking at the press screening at Filmhouse Oniru, she hinted on how the movie speaks to real challenges ladies who were molested in their teenage years go through.

For her, it is also important young ladies speak up as this would be their first step to recovery.

She hints that one of her major challenges, as is with every other movie producer, is funding.

“There can never be enough money to fund a movie, so this continues to be a

challenge as we continue to work with the budget, we have to make the very best out of it.”

