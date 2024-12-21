Telecom, fintechs must collaborate for more interconnected financial ecosystem- 9PSB CEO

Branka Mracajac, CEO of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), has called for collaboration between telecom service providers and fintechs to accelerate innovation and boost financial inclusion in the country.

Mracajac disclosed this at the 31st Anniversary Celebration of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Branka emphasised the importance of the synergy between stakeholders in financial services and telecoms to accelerate innovation, improve financial inclusion, and achieve meaningful societal impact.

“We are confident that by embracing innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and focusing on customer-centric solutions, 9PSB and telecom operators can collaborate to build a brighter future for Nigeria.

“Together, we can develop a more interconnected financial ecosystem, one that includes banks, FinTechs, and telecoms, benefiting all stakeholders and contributing to the empowerment of individuals, businesses, and the nation at large,” she said.

Meanwhile, the CEO also received special recognition at the ATCON 31st Anniversary Celebration

The association, a crucial forum for stakeholders in Nigeria’s technology and telecommunications sector, recognised Branka as one of the key figures driving creativity and innovation in the country’s telecom and digital economy.

“Her commitment and leadership were celebrated as pivotal in fostering collaboration between the financial services and telecommunications industries, further highlighting her transformative impact on advancing innovation and financial inclusion in Nigeria.”

Also, she was honored as Visionary Leader in technology and business at CIO/C-Suite Africa Awards 2024

The award celebrates professionals who have achieved significant milestones in their careers, with a focus on innovation and digital transformation across Africa and has made an impact not only in Nigeria but across the continent, showcasing the power of technology and innovation in driving progress and creating sustainable solutions.

